Britney Spears Shares a Celebratory Old Photo on Instagram

To celebrate 2 decades of one of her greatest hits “Oops!… I Did It Again”, pop superstar Britney Spears shared a throwback snap with her 23.7 million Instagram fans.

The queen of pop treated everyone with a photo in which she is only 18 years old and celebrated the release of her planetary hit that dropped on March 27, 2000.

In the pic, she is wearing a red leather outfit and looking away from the camera. She seems like an innocent young girl not at all aware of how huge her life is going to turn out. She captioned the photo with this heartwarming message:

“Oops!…. how did 20 years go by so fast?!??! I can’t believe it. I remember that red suit was so freaking hot…. but the dance was fun and it made the shoot fly by !!!!! And now we’re sitting in quarantine wishing we were on Mars….. of course I am just kidding !!!!! But seriously you have all shown so much support for this song and I thank you for it …. sending love to you all !!!!!”

The post has over 1.1 million likes and nearly 32,000 comments. The comment section is filled with congratulatory messages of love and support. Fans are recalling where they were 20 years ago and how much the song meant to them.

What a blast from the past by one of the music industry’s greatest artists. If her next 20 years are half as successful as the last, we believe she will be more than fine with it. Long live Britney!