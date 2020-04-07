What Exactly is “Trump Time” Phrase Used by White House Officials?

NATIONAL INTEREST – 04/07/2020: We have a new White House phrase on our hands. In recent weeks the W.H. officials have been using the term “Trump Time.” What does this phrase mean?



You probably heard Peter Navarro talking about Trump Time during his latest address. When asked about White House’s response to coronavirus pandemic, Navarro stated: “The first order President Trump signed was vigorous, swift. It was the G.M. [General Motors] order which directed G.M. to make ventilators in Kokomo, Indiana, in ‘Trump Time’—which is to say, as fast as possible.”

So, you heard it; it refers to something being done fast, with priority, in the shortest amount of time possible. Navarro is the one who knows this phrase the best. After all, he’s been with Donald Trump since his first day in the White House. Both of them share the same view on U.S. politics, and Navarro has been a Trump follower as good as one can be.

The press conference referenced above is not the only time Navarro spoke about Trump Time. In a memo written by Peter Navarro on February 23rd, we have this term used: “In this Administration, we take appropriate risks to protect the public. We move in Trump Time to solve problems. We always skate to where the puck might be—in this case, a full-blown pandemic.”

Navarro has been Trump’s right-hand man since the beginning of the coronavirus crisis. He was the one suggesting a travel ban on Beijing in the early stages of the pandemic. In one of his memos, dating back to January 29th, Navarro warned about coronavirus: “The lack of immune protection or an existing cure or vaccine would leave Americans defenseless in the case of a full-blown coronavirus outbreak on U.S. Soil. This lack of protection elevates the risk of the coronavirus evolving into a full-blown pandemic, imperiling the lives of millions of Americans.”

It would seem that Trump didn’t listen to Navarro when he should, despite both of them running on Trump Time.

Source: nationalinterest.org