Learn Upcoming Superhero Movies 2020-22 and Vote for Your Favorite Superhero

This year, movie lovers will be overwhelmed, as there is a wide array of new selections worthy of their time and attention. Among superhero franchises, adaptations, spin-offs, and even new ideas, DC and Marvel’s finest are just waiting in the wings, ready for action. Fans of both sides will be excited as two of their most popular big-screen characters of the moment (Wonder Woman and Black Widow) are coming out, bragging rights on who will do a better job at the box office. Fans can’t wait, and neither can we. So without further ado, let’s delve into the most intriguing superhero movies on the horizon.

1. Wonder Woman 1984

“Wonder Woman” was an unprecedented success for DC Films and Warner Bros, with wildly positive reviews and massive box office. The highly-anticipated sequel Wonder Woman 1984 will again be directed by Patty Jenkins and star Gal Gadot as the lead superhero. “The story will take a giant leap forward to the 1980s, but Wonder Woman will still be involved in warfare – this time swapping World War I for the Cold War.”

2. Black Widow

Fans have long awaited a standalone Black Widow movie ever since Scarlett Johansson’s debut as the famed Avenger in Iron Man 2. As the favorite super-heroine from Marvel’s The Avengers, she finally has her standalone MCU film. The movie, set between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, will explore the origins of Black Widow. It’s to be released on November 6, 2020, in the United States.

3. Eternals

The Externals is one of Marvel’s most exciting additions set to arrive on February 12, 2021. Based on a comic series written by Jack Kirby, the movie will introduce the next superhero group in the MCU – “ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years”, together with an impressive cast — including Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, etc.

4. Morbius

Morbius, scheduled to hit theaters March 19, 2021, is based on the Marvel comic character of the same name. It’s Sony’s second attempt to make a lesser-known comic book villain the hero of their own story in addition to Venom. In the movie, the biologist Michael Morbius accidentally turns himself into a living vampire, starting out in the Spider-Man universe as a villain but later morphed into something of an anti-hero.

5. Venom 2

Venom was a worldwide smash hit with just over $850 million at the box office. The good news is, filmgoers worldwide are going to see Tom Hardy’s take on the title role in a sequel to Venom. The sequel, officially titled Venom: Let There Be Carnage, pits Venom against Carnage, played by Woody Harrelson. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, its release was delayed to June 25, 2021.

6. The Batman

Among all the DC movies set to hit the big screen over the course of the next few years, the solo Batman movie has definitely got fans most excited. To be released on October 1, 2021, the movie is directed and written by Dawn of the Planet of the Apes filmmaker Matt Reeves, starring some of Hollywood’s hottest talents. It’s set to focus on a younger version of the Caped Crusader.

7. Untitled Spider-Man 3

Spidey fans, attention! 2021 is the year of Spider-Man, with Sony Pictures’ Spider-Man spinoffs: the untitled third Spider-Man movie, Morbius, and Venom all coming together the next year. Spider-Man: Homesick is rumored to be the title of the upcoming Spider-Man 3, starring Tom Holland as Peter Parker. It wouldn’t be more excited when Spidey and Venom finally meet and the storyline gets much darker.

8. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Marvel’s first-ever Asian-led film is finally headed to the big screen. The movie is based on the Marvel Comics superhero of the same name. Shang-Chi is a character that has been rumored for the MCU for years. Different to other traditional superheroes, he only has the ability to master forms of combat. Lovers of Kung-fu movies, don’t miss the movie of the Master of Kung Fu. It will be released on July 9, 2021.

However, even with cinemas having re-opened amid uncertainty, most big films have postponed releases due to the coronavirus. For example, Black Widow and Wonder Woman 1984 were among the films that saw their original release dates come and go. With the COVID-19 pandemic completely derailed movie industries, millions of Americans with big TV screens and home theater systems may prefer to watch movies at home for the next year or more. The good news is that sad movie lovers can take solace in the fact that there’s always the option to, you know, watch them via DVDs.

