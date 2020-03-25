CelebritiesSport

Juventus Player Leaves Quarantine to Be With Brazilian Bombshell

by Tracy Finke
by Tracy Finke

Juventus winger Douglas Costa has caused great anger at the Italian media over the fact that he left quarantine, in which he should have been for 14 days.

A few days ago, Brazilian football traveled to his home country to be with his family, and the Italians are most bothered by the club’s double standards. Some are allowed to go “to their homes”, while others remain in Turin in isolation.

Image source: Instagram

Thus, “Corriere Dello Sport” attacked Costa that he apparently had “serious reasons” to leave quarantine in Turin – a busty woman in a tiger print bikini.

Image source: Instagram

The newspaper also quoted certain parts of the law relating to quarantine and isolation, especially as his team-mate, Daniele Rugani, tested positive for the coronavirus.

Image source: Instagram

Both Paulo Dybala and Blaise Matuidi were also positive after the test, while everything was fine with the other players, at least for now. Recall that Cristiano Ronaldo, Miralem Pjanic, Semi Khedira and Gonzalo Higuain also left Turin.

Image source: Instagram

Therefore, it is not surprising that the local media was dealing with these double standards, about which apparently Costa or other players don’t care too much.

As for the Brazilian, he enjoys isolation with Nathalia Felix. After all, these photos are proof of this.

Image source: Instagram

Here are some other photos of Brazilian beauty.

Read Also: Real Madrid Players Can’t Take Their Eyes off of Oriana Marzoli

View this post on Instagram

Tomando meu café ☕️ com essa vista incrível .

A post shared by NATHÁLIA FELIX (@nathaliafelix) on

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by NATHÁLIA FELIX (@nathaliafelix) on

Vladimir Putin goes Full Hazmat Suit

Chrissy Teigen fires back at People calling Coronavirus Tests “Too...

Candice Swanepoel Stuns in a Skimpy Outfit

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Solve : *
25 ⁄ 25 =


Tracy Finke

@2019 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by DemotiX website team

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy