Madison Reed Takes a Swing Wearing a Black Bikini

Actress and model Madison Reed, 23, surprised her 640,000+ followers on Instagram with two beautiful photos of her fit figure. The young blonde is sitting on a backyard swing, wearing a tiny black bikini and enjoying a beautiful day outside.

Her athletic figure was on full display and the beauty was all smiles. In one photo, she looked straight at the camera, while in the other she looked away. The post has over 43,000 likes and more than 400 comments, while the caption reads, “Just keep swinging”.

Read Also: Hilde Osland Wows in a White Bikini at the Beach

The tagged the location as “Somewhere Sunny”, cleverly not revealing where exactly she went to enjoy the wooden swing in this amazing garden.

She frequently shares content on Instagram, mostly of herself wearing amazing fashion pieces and modern outfits. Her fans are used to stunning clothing and her iconic smile and flock to the comment section whenever she shares something new.