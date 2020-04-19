Valerie Cossette’s Cat Helps Her With a Workout

Instagram and fitness model Valerie Cossette, 26, is famous on social media for her incredible figure, stunning curves, and provocative photos and videos. In her latest one, she is working out alongside her cat.

Her video almost has 30,000 likes, as her 2.1 million followers rushed to the comment section to express their fascination with her.

The fitness beauty is wearing skintight black leggings and a matching black top, as she does several different exercises. In some of them, she is holding her longhaired black cat while she works out. How adorable!

The caption reads, “”No resistance bands or weights, use the cat.”

The tattooed bombshell is famous for her dreamy body, which she often displays on Instagram. Cossette usually wears skimpy outfits and bikinis, but even when she is fully clothed, her curves look like they will burst out any second.