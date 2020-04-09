Keep Your Sanity With Katelyn Runck’s Beach Workout

Fitness coach Katelyn Runck flaunted her perfect body in the new Instagram post and delighted her 2.2 million followers. She posted two snaps of her in sports bra with low-rise leggings posing on a sunny beach and a video of her workout.
“Get fit in and out of the gym, lose weight in the kitchen, keep your sanity at the beach”, she wrote in the caption.
Even though she shares her pictures and videos from the outside, Katelyn regularly encourages her followers to stay home during the coronavirus pandemic and “enjoy quarantine time”.
Fit bombshell loves to share her workout routines on Instagram, especially from the sandy beaches.
You can’t always control what goes on outside —But you can always control what goes on inside. 🙏🏼 { 📸 1, 2 or Video? } I’m excited to announce I will be LIVE on the @onthego_fit APP; Friday April 10th @ 6:15pm CST. You will also have the opportunity to book 1:1 PT sessions, and find an array of my workouts.I’m going to give you a 7 day FREE trial to check it out! 📲 { Download the APP by clicking the link in my BIO } If you have any questions drop a comment below! Let’s GO! 👊🏼