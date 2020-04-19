Carmella Rose Wears Nothing But Paint in New Photos

Model and Instagrammer Carmella Rose posed a slideshow with two stunning photos to her Instagram page, where she has more than 2.3 million followers.

In both photos, the brunette beauty is completely naked, crouching in such a way that none of her lady parts are visible. She is wearing absolutely nothing, except some white paint!

The stunner had her hair tied in a bun, and wore earrings and a bracelet. She is painting something on the floor and seems locked in and focused. Her post has over 118,000 likes and some 250 comments. The caption reads, “When the world pauses, the creativity arises.”

Her fit figure and booty are on display and although it appears as somewhat provocative, the photos were taken in a way that nothing inappropriate is really visible. This makes these two snaps true art, no pun intended.