Trump’s Closest Aide Would be Shocked if Kim Jong Un is Not Dead

NY POST – 04/26/2020: One of Donald Trump’s most loyal followers, Senator Lindsey Graham, suspects that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un passed away. Republican Senator believes this is the truth because of the silence coming from this Asian country. World media speculate of Jong Un’s well-being for days.



Talking to Fox News, Graham said: “It’s a closed society. I haven’t heard anything directly, but I’ll be shocked if he’s not dead or in some incapacitated state because you don’t let rumors like this go forever or go unanswered in a closed society which is really a cult, not a country, called North Korea.”

Graham is a Senator from South Carolina, but he’s also a member of the Foreign Relations Committee, so he weighed in the matters in North Korea. Trump’s aide believes that people of NK could be freed if the rumors of Kim Jong Un’s death are real.

Commenting on this, he said: “The long-suffering North Korean people will get some relief if he is dead. President Trump is willing to do business with North Korea in a win-win fashion. So if this guy is dead, I hope the guy who takes over will work with President Trump to make North Korea a better place for everybody.”

Earlier this month, the North Korea leader underwent a stent procedure on his heart, and since then, we have had rumors about his health. There is no official confirmation of his demise, but one reputable Hong Kong reporter was quoted that Jong Un is dead, while sources from Japan claim he’s in a “vegetative state.”

On April 15th Jon Un missed a commemoration of his grandfather’s 108th birthday, which is something that hadn’t occurred since 2011 when he assumed power in North Korea.

