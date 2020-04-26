Donald Trump With Insensitive Birthday Message For Melania

NY POST – 04/26/2020: It’s Melania Trump’s birthday, and wishes are coming from all sides. One of those who took time from his busy schedule, to congratulate happy birthday to the First Lady, is her husband, Donald Trump.



As it’s usually the case, POTUS used Twitter for this occasion. The 45th President of the United States wished Melania a happy birthday with the following words: “Happy Birthday to Melania, our great First Lady!”

The former supermodel turns 50 this year, and this is a special birthday as she’s now half a century old. But, as we are currently unable to throw parties due to coronavirus pandemic, Melania will spend her birthday at home.

Stephanie Grisham, the chief of staff for the First Lady, confirmed that Melania would spend this day at the White House surrounded by members of her family. The press secretary for the White House, Kayleigh McEnany, also send wishes to the First Lady via Twitter: “Happy Birthday to @FLOTUS – America is so blessed to have you as our First Lady!”

The Republican Party didn’t forget about Melania’s birthday, and their Twitter message goes as following: “RT to wish our wonderful @FLOTUS a very happy birthday!”

Happy Birthday to Melania, our great First Lady! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 26, 2020

Ben Carson, Housing and Urban Development Secretary, and his wife also sent out a message via this social network: “Candy and I would like to wish our incredible First Lady a very happy birthday. @FLOTUS, Thank you for all you do for the American people.”

Melania Trump was born in Slovenia on April 26th, 1970, where she lived before moving to the United States in 1996. She married President Donald Trump in 2005, and the pair has one child, a son named Barron.

Source: nypost.com