Trump Doesn’t Care About Coronavirus, The Mexico Wall is His Priority

THE GUARDIAN – 03/11/2020: Coronavirus has been declared a pandemic, and the whole world is in panic, but Donald Trump doesn’t care. Instead of dealing with COVID-19, Trump has shifted focus on one of his earliest ideas – The Mexican Wall. After accusing Democrats of creating coronavirus hoax, and downplaying the threat of coronavirus, POTUS tweeted: “We need the Wall more than ever!”



The health crisis is real, but Mr. President doesn’t want to acknowledge it. What Trump does at the moment is trying to use the current situation to fuel his campaign. In some areas, this actually works, as some of his supporters are pushing for travel bans, stricter border control, and lower interest rates.

Trump wants to push his agenda despite the ongoing crisis. This could be seen at his South Carolina rally, where he said: “The Democrat policy of open borders is a direct threat to the health and wellbeing of all Americans. Now, you see it with the coronavirus.”

What Donald Trump doesn’t see, the number of cases of coronavirus is quite lower in Mexico than it is in the United States. Furthermore, there’s no evidence that any migrant from the south border brought this virus to America.

Amy Fairchild, the dean of the college of public health at Ohio State University, said: “People always find a way around walls. And harsher enforcement at the border would keep migrants who might be infected from getting tested and seeking treatment.”

Going up fast. We need the Wall more than ever! https://t.co/7TxErJKAgT — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 10, 2020

One of Trump’s promises during his campaign in 2016 was that he would install a travel ban. But, this was only intended for countries where Muslims live. As soon as coronavirus appeared, this was the first thing he did, order a travel ban.

While World Health Organization does not recommend the travel ban, Trump believes it helps the economy: “The coronavirus shows the importance of bringing all of that manufacturing back to America, and we will have that started.”

At the moment, there’s no right way to treat coronavirus, But Donald Trump is doing it wrong for sure.

Source: theguardian.com