Top 13 Most-Watched Original Series on Netflix

We are currently witnesses to an ongoing streaming war. At the moment, Netflix is winning, as they were and remain the world’s most popular streaming platform. During the latest measuring, it was estimated they have more than two hundred million subscribers. All of these people must have been watching something.

If you are wondering what attracted the most viewers we are here to help you. In this article, we are going to discuss the most popular Netflix original series. Some of these could be precisely what you’re looking to binge over the weekend. So, let’s see which series attracted the most viewers.

13. You S2 – 54 Million

A show that quickly captivates the viewers when a young couple’s relationship gets shaken when a third party gets involved. The series offers a great psychological view of a man hunted by an obsession and a failure to find love.

12. Who Killed Sara? S1 – 55 Million

An eternal story of a man seeking revenge for the death of his sister, Sara. If you have no issues with watching a show not originating from the English language area, this Mexican flick is the right one for you. The performance of the actor, energy, and vibe will keep you captivated.

11. Shadow and Bone – 55 million

If you are a fan of book adaptations this is the one for you. It offers a charming, but yet dangerous world torn by powerful magic. The first season ends with a cliffhanger, so you’ll be dying for more. The world of magic here isn’t like anything not seen before, but it offers enough to keep you tied to the TV screen.

10. Fate: The Winx Saga – 57 million

A perfect teenage drama, set in a world filled with fairies, magic schools, love, and monsters. It is another great adaptation that does justice to its original material. If you love quick, engaging, and flimsy series, try this one out.

9. Emily in Paris – 58 million

This one offers a bit more realistic setting as it is set in contemporary Paris. It follows a young American girl who gets a job in the French capital. Rotten Tomatoes describes Emily in Paris as charming and comedic.

8. Sweet Tooth – 60 million

Obviously, fantasy sells. This one attracted more than 60 million viewers. It follows a young boy fighting to survive on a post-apocalyptic Earth. RT describes this drama as: “Emotionally engaging, superbly acted, and incredibly entertaining, Sweet Tooth will satisfy fantasy fans of all ages.”

7. The Queen’s Gambit – 62 million

A tale that offers a bit more realistic story as it focuses on an orphan girl fighting to reach the pinnacle of a chess game while fighting addiction at the same time. This coming-of-age drama is made great by Anya Taylor-Joy’s incredible performance, eye for detail, and amazing writing.

6. Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness – 64 million

This one isn’t for everyone’s taste, but it offers plenty of entertainment if it is your cup of tea. It has everything, from criminal activities, guns, and illegal substances, to the breeding of large cats. It is one of the most bizarre criminal stories you’ll ever encounter.

5. Stranger Things S3 – 64 million

Stranger Things is topping most viewing lists for a while now, and it’s no wonder the third season found its place on our list. This sci-fi flick is one of a kind, as it follows a group of kinds entangled in various paranormal activities. Season three continues where the previous two stopped, and it does not disappoint.

4. Money Heist S4 – 65 million

Another non-English hit, that reaches the top of the popularity charts in various countries. The first few seasons were produced in Spain before Netflix bought the rights for the show. This heist drama is one of the best series on this subject, so it’s no wonder it has fans all over the world.

3. Lupin S1 – 70 million

Netflix really did an amazing job in order to be appealing to international markets. Lupin proves this, as the show is vastly popular despite being French. Luckily it has amazing source material, so making a quality end product for TV wasn’t hard.

2. The Witcher S1 – 76 million

As you can already tell, Netflix does an amazing job with adaptations. The Witcher is yet another show that has incredible source material. A great cast led by Henry Cavill follows the adventures of Geralt in the magical land of Rivia. It has amazing special effects, a lot of magic, and combat, which keep the fans entertained for the entirety of episodes. This is the one we can’t wait to have a second season.

1. Bridgerton S1 – 82 million

This historical drama follows the Bridgerton family who lives during the Regency era in old England. It is based on series of books written by Julia Quinn. It is praised by critics, with Rotten Tomatoes stating that Bridgerton is: “Sumptuous design, soapy drama, and a sterling cast make Bridgerton a delightful treat.”