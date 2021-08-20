Kim Cattrall Is Replaced By New Actress In “Sex and The City” Reboot

More than 20 years after the hit series premiered, we will once again watch the crazy lives of Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte. However, there will not be Samantha.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Christine Davis will be playing in a renewed “Sex and the City” TV series, yet Kim Cattrall has decided not to appear. She will be replaced by someone new, yet we don’t know how that character will behave.

“Sex and the City” was one of the most popular TV series in the late 90’s which followed the lives of four girls from New Yorker and their view of relationships, women independence, sex and work. At that period of time, women didn’t use their voice much, and a little number acted in a free way. The four characters broke all the boundaries, and talked about the most shocking topics, which gained a great popularity to the series.

The original series is based on the 1997 book of the same name by Candace Bushnell, and it premiered on the cable channel HBO 1998, playing for six seasons until 2004.

Its great success brought the two movies, “Sex and the City” from 2008 and “Sex and the City 2” from 2010 directed by Michael Patrick King. Now, we will be able to enjoy it once again, and see how they changed with the times, as now there is freedom to be who you want to be and diversity.

The trailer was first aired on HBO Max but reveals nothing; Numerous shots of New York are shown, but none of the characters are visible on the screen.

However, after the big success, we have found out that the relationship between the actresses was not like the one of their characters.

After many years of working together, Kim Cattrall admitted that she has been in a tense relationship with the team of the series in recent years, and especially with her former colleague Sarah Jessica Parker.

After the media found out that Kim definitely did not agree to appear in the sequel to the series “Sex and the City”, and all because of the conflict with her colleague Sarah Jessica Parker, it was revealed who will replace her.

At first, all the fans of this series thought that from now on, the three main actresses would appear alone and will be a fabulous trio, but to everyone’s surprise and happiness, it was revealed that Kim would get a replacement. Although fans of the “Sex and the City” series are disappointed with Kim’s move, the directors have decided that fourth character will be played by Nicole Ari Parker.

It is not yet known whether she will be as debauched as Samantha or perhaps humble as Charlotte, played by Christine Davis, but we believe she will be a good addition to the group.

Sarah Jessica Parker confirmed Nicole’s appearance in the series, when she posted the photo of the four on her Instagram.

Everyone is anxiously waiting to see how the new character will blend in, and hopefully we won’t wait much longer.