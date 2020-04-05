Selena Gomez Reveals She Has Bipolar Disorder

Pop star Selena Gomez, 27, has revealed some shocking news to her fans during a live chat with her colleague and friend Miley Cyrus on Instagram.

As the two talked, Gomez recalled that she visited the McLean Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts, when she realized that she was bipolar.

During the live video, she told Miley the following:

“I’m from Texas, it’s just not known to talk about mental health. You gotta seem cool. And then I see anger built up in children and teenagers or whatever young adults because they are wanting that so badly. I just feel like when I finally said what I was going to say, I wanted to know everything about it. And it took the fear away.”

She previously also talked about her troubles with depression and anxiety, for which she said were side effects of lupus. In 2016, she said, “I’ve discovered that anxiety, panic attacks and depression can be side effects of lupus, which can present their own challenges.”

The young star has been through a lot in the last several years, most notably when she found out her ex boyfriend Justin Bieber got married to Hailey Baldwin.