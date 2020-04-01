Where is Tiffany Trump During Coronavirus Outbreak?

Coronavirus changed the lives of all people around the world. This disease brought disaster to all corners of the world, and our scientists still can’t find a way how to cope with it. Donald Trump is doing his best to try and stop the ongoing pandemic, but what about his daughter Tiffany Trump? What is Tiffany doing during the COVID-19 pandemic?



As you probably know, Tiffany is Donald Trump’s fourth child. She’s his only daughter from the marriage with Marla Maples. Before her, Trump has Ivanka, Don Jr, and Eric from his marriage with Ivana Trump. After Marla and Tiffany, he has Melania and their son Barron.

So, what is Tiffany Trump up to during the coronavirus quarantine?

Trump’s only daughter from his marriage with Marla Maples is currently attending college. Tiffany is the student of law school at Georgetown in Washington, D.C. At the moment the schools are closed all around the country, so she has no classes to attend.

Because of this, we can’t claim that Tiffany is at the moment located at Georgetown. Tiffany is not active on social networks as other members of the Trump family, including Donald, Melania, Ivanka, and Don Jr. She only used Instagram to wish a happy birthday to her little brother Barron calling him “the best ‘little’ brother she could ever ask for.”

Tiffany shared a photo of herself, Melania and Donald Trump, Barron, and her boyfriend, Michael Boulos. Tiffany captioned the photo with: “Happy 14th birthday to the best “little” brother I could ever ask for! You mean so much to me, Barron, I wish you all the happiness in the world! Love you!”

Her mother, Marla Maples, is in New York and is active on social networks almost every day. But, she didn’t confirm that Tiffany is with her. So, the question remains, where is Tiffany Trump during coronavirus pandemic, and what she’s up to?

Source: refinery29.com