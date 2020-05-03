This is Not The Irina Shayk We are Used to Seeing

Superstar Russian model Irina Shayk, 34, has been spending time at home like everyone else during quarantine. She is currently in New York with her daughter Lea De Seine.

Everyone is used to seeing the beautiful supermodel in stunning and provocative outfits on Instagram. Her fans have become accustomed to viewing and commenting her nearly-naked snaps from photoshoots and catwalks, so whenever she uploads something else they are in shock.

This time, the gorgeous beauty shared a fully clothed pic in which she is wearing casual stay-at-home clothes and almost no makeup. She is reading a book titled “Putin” and lying on a bed.

Many positive comments came her way, mostly complementing her natural beauty, beautiful smile, and the cool home outfit! The post has more than 381,000, while over 13.5 million Instagram users follow Irina.