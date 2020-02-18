Irina Shayk Twerks Surrounded by Men on Burberry After-Party

Model Irina Shayk participated in the London Fashion Week, and after a Burberry fashion show, she decided to have some fun at the party.

Irina was enjoying the party, and as the night progressed, she became the star of the evening. Seemingly simply dressed, the model “set fire” to the crowd.

The 34-year-old model danced and twerked in a short white dress as she was surrounded by a crowd of men who looked at her with delight.

Someone on the side filmed this scene, and with her dance, Irina was able to leave her Instagram followers in complete awe.

“Now I can die alone”, one of her followers wrote, and another added: “Beautiful goddess!”. “Queen Irina”, “Fire”, “Dance talent”, “A truly stunning beautiful lady”, some of the comments on the video read.

On the other hand, some social media users taught the Russian model needs some dance lessons. “Ohh girl, you need some friends to show you how to busss it dowwnnn!!!”, one of them wrote, but another replayed: “Who cares how she dances..she is simply beautiful “. “Definitely she cannot dance”, some of them concluded.

The beautiful model wrote in a description of the video: “After after-party with da boyzzzzz”. Irina and Riccardo Tisci, Chief Creative Officer at Burberry posted Instagram stories from the party, providing their followers with a glimpse into the evening’s atmosphere.