Iggy Azalea Reportedly Gives Birth to a Baby Boy

The rapper Iggy Azalea and Partyboi Carti allegedly welcomed their first child together. According to Gossip of the City, the 29-year-old star gave birth to a baby boy over the weekend.

There is not much other information, such as date of birth or the baby’s name available. Some media outlets recently reported about Azalea’s pregnancy, and they wrote at the time that she was close to the due date.

The first rumors appeared in December 2019, but the couple never confirmed the news. They’ve been posting photos of Iggy with a flat tummy, supposedly to stop the pregnancy speculations.