This Guy Has Bought a Tank to Help Him in Quarantine

Everyone deals with the annoying quarantine and isolation life differently, but some people really do extreme things to stay engaged or have fun.

One man decided to buy a miniature tank in which he can actually drive around, and decided to use it for a special everyday chore.

An Australian fellow from North Mackay, Queensland, used this scale Tiger 1 tank during self-isolation to take out his trash.

Read Also: Italian Man Found the Perfect Solution for Coronavirus

In the video, he can be seen pushing the bin with the barrel of the tank all the way to the end of his porch, and then patting the bin with the barrel.

The tank model looks amazing and fully operational, except for shooting probably, and the drivers head pops out of it a bit.

Read Also: Flight Attendant Work From Home in Quarantine

The video is still new and therefore not yet viral, so it has limited views and numbers. However, it will surely pop off in the coming days!