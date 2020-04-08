Donald Trump Lashes Out at WHO For Their Coronavirus Response!

EXPRESS – 04/08/2020: Donald Trump just mane another enemy. This time it’s the World Health Organization. In one of his most recent outbursts, POTUS lashed out on WHO for their handling of coronavirus crisis.



In one of his tweets, Mr. Trump stated that the World Health Organization only cares for China and that happenings in this Asian country are the center of their attention. POTUS also added that there’s a chance he will cut the US financing for this organization.

Trump’s tweet said: “The WHO really blew it. For some reason, funded largely by the United States, yet very China-centric. We will be giving that a good look. Fortunately, I rejected their advice on keeping our borders open to China early on. Why did they give us such a faulty recommendation?”

Trump is not the only one who shares this sentiment. Senator Rick Scott, a Republican from Florida, said that the World Health Organization must be blamed for: “Helping Communist China cover up a global pandemic.”

On the other side, POTUS also has his critics. The Democrat block believes that Donald Trump also must share the blame with WHO because of his slow response to pandemic and weeks-long downplaying of the threat of coronavirus.

As you already know, the coronavirus pandemic started in China, in the town of Wuhan. On January 31st, Trump’s administration imposed a travel ban on China, which was one of the first anti-coronavirus measures installed in the US. A few days later, the WHO stated that this measure was not necessary. They also do not suggest that people should wear face-masks. CDC recommended this last week as something all citizens should do.

Arizona Republican, Senator Martha McSally, also sides with Donald Trump on WHO, blaming China in the process: “They need to come clean, and another piece of this is, the WHO has to stop covering for them.”

Source: express.co.uk