12 Awesome Things to Do in Your Backyard with your kids in 2020

Because of the coronavirus situation, our kids can’t stay long outside, but we can let them play in the backyard, so they can get fresh air. You don’t need to spend a lot of money to turn your yard into a playground. Most of the time, you will need to play something simple, and not put too much effort, to make the backyard a fun place for them.

Also, they can help you with gardening tasks and it can be really entertaining for them. There are a lot of activities and you can choose a different one for the next day, so they won’t get bored.

Here are a few awesome things you can do with your kids in the backyard this year:

1. Sunbathing

Many families will miss this year’s summer vacation, but that doesn’t mean that you can’t get your summer tan during the season. You can put sunbeds in the yard and stay up to 20-30 minutes under the sunlight together with your kids. You can shorten that time if anyone has some skin problems.

Don’t forget to put SPF cream on your body if you stay longer. The sun has a lot of benefits for our general health, and since we spend a lot of time at home because of the pandemic, it’s always good to sunbathe for a couple of minutes every day.

2. Swings

The swings are always entertaining for the whole family. You can buy a swing from a store, or you can make it by yourself. Your kids can also help you with this DIY project. The price depends on the type of materials you use to put the swing together.

3. Kids pool

If your kids miss the sea, you can bring them a pool inside your yard. This is an affordable way to improvise a beach at home. You only need to find the size and the pool material that works the best for you and your family and install it in your sunny backyard. The days are warmer and your kids will have a lot of fun. Find the best kids pools on theconsumer.guide, and hurry up to buy one and to have fun starting today.

4. Put a chalkboard in the yard

Every child has an artistic side, so you can move the art studio outside and give them chalks. They can play teachers, draw on the board, write something, even solve simple mathematical problems. You can give them some writing or drawing task and they will have a lot of fun completing it, while you calmly drink the coffee with your spouse.

5. Make a giant piñata

Let’s be honest. This COVID-19 crisis is stressful for the whole family. So, why don’t you pour all your frustrations on a giant piñata, full of candies and toys? That activity wouldn’t take long, but in the end, all of you will be calm and relaxed.

6. Cooking outside

Move your kitchen outside and ask the kids to help you prepare the lunch. You can also open the BBQ season and grill some meat with vegetables. Put the table in the backyard and eat your lunch outside.

7. Take care about the birds

Together with your kids, you can make a place in your backyard where you will leave cans with food for the birds. Attract them to come into your yard by feeding them. Choose colorful feeders and put them on a few spots and wait for the birds to come and eat.

8. Build a box castle

Use old boxes to build a backyard castle. The bad side is that it won’t last long, but if this project is successful, you can use your imagination and build a real wooden house, of course, with a little help from your children. You will all have fun during the building process.

9. Organize a private tea party

You can play royalties and organize a private tea party for your children. You will only need a table, cups, teapot, and a few types of tea. We promise you will have a lot of fun and all of you will have quality family time together.

10. Outdoor movie night

If you have enough space in the backyard, you can set an outdoor cinema and watch some movies with your kids. If they fall asleep, you can put them in their beds at home and watch another movie with your spouse.

11. Repaint the fence

You can play with a lot of colors and patterns and give a new look to your yard. Choose a vibrant color and if you don’t like it, organize a new repainting in a week or two. You can also ask them to draw something and let your kids make a piece of art of your fence.

12. Organize a backyard camping

Put your camping tent in the yard, put some blankets and pillows, and sleep there one night. Sometimes, we need a lot of fresh air and a good night’s sleep to feel relaxed the next day. If you live in an area with a lot of insects, consider using a repellent, so you won’t wake up full of red dots on your body.

Even though we hope everything will be better in a few months, many countries won’t let the tourists until the crisis ends. Until then, you can organize your time and be with your children as much as you can. When everything is over, they will be back at school and you will have to go to work again. Use this time to establish a great connection with them.

Respect the laws and recommendations and stay at home, so you can protect yourself and your family from a potential coronavirus infection. Your backyard is a great place for a lot of family activities. Include your kids even in so-called adult projects and you will see how much they’ve grown up. This guide will help you get a lot of ideas on how to spend an awesome time with them.