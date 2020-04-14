5 Best Modern Pool Design Ideas for Your Backyard – 2020 Guide

The appearance of your yard is as important as the appearance of the interior of your home. If you want to get the best effect possible, do not forget about this while doing yard decorating. Below, follow our tips and find out how you can have your dream yard.

When it comes to landscaping, most people consider plants and flowers to be the only elements that this category entails. However, consider elements such as fencing, walls, paths, swimming pool and the like.

The hot, humid summer immediately associates most with the refreshing swim. The features are versatile, so it may seem like a luxury, but well worth the investment.

In addition to the beautiful appearance, it also require regular maintenance in order to keep swimming in the water safe. We bring you some inspirational ideas that can help you design your dream backyard!

Irregularly shaped pool

They do not always have to be regular, geometric shapes. Instead of a circle or rectangle, choose an irregular shape. Adjust the shape to the environment and nature of your yard. A pool, for example, made of stone is ideal for this type.

Multi sided wooden

Eco – consciousness has become a major factor in defining homes and landscapes in recent times, so the popularity of natural pools is increasing. This type has attracted a lot of interest in recent years because of its lower cost than conventional construction methods, rapid construction, eco-friendly materials and aesthetic appeal.

They consist of a wooden structure lined with standard pool foil on the inside, as well as adequate water filtration equipment. Considering that wood is a noble material, it is not usual to bury these ones, although it is also possible with adequate external waterproofing. These pools are usually positioned so that they are completely on the surface of the substrate, and can be incorporated into the surrounding area.

In terms of maintenance, it is sufficient to coat the open wooden surfaces with wax or oil once a year. The main advantages of wooden over concrete include a higher speed of installation and less investment, especially in the construction part of the work, because it is sufficient that there is a solid concrete or tampon base underneath.

It is important to choose a material that is moisture and water resistant and is used for swimming pools, saunas and bathrooms.

L-shaped overflow and hydromassage pool

Wouldn’t it be perfect to come home and relax in one that will massage your body at the end of a stressful day? They have different types of nozzles to maximize the effect of hydro massage and your relax from foot to neck.

The overflow massage type is designed for its performance for a large number of users. It has a special SPA-pack that houses all the techniques such as massage pumps, compressors, heaters and filters. Beside it or in a place accessible to control and command, there is an automatic dashboard through which various parameters are set.

They can be part of your private SPA oasis, and can be combined with a sauna and steam room. In a few squares you can have your own wellness center.

Oval and round

They have found their purpose as one of the most durable solutions when it comes to simple family models. Also, it is important for them to say that their price is one of the most affordable when it comes to swimming pools that last for many years and no wonder the oval type is so popular. Depending on the shape and dimensions, they can be completely buried, partially buried or above ground.

Kidney shaped

This is currently one of the most popular choices. The biggest advantage of this shape is that it can easily fit into any space. It is also very attractive looking. The first such models were made back in the 1950s, but they almost came into the spotlight. Due to its irregular shape, usually everyone wants one part deeper than the other.

There are many different ones, because almost any shape can be made today. If you’re not sure what you want, contact a professionals like markpollardpools.com.au and they can give you an idea of what works best for your yard.

Each standard equipment can also be fitted with different accessories that emphasize its glamor and give a distinctive feel. In the daytime it may be a fountain, and at night the sumptuous lighting that will make it memorable.

Decorative Items for Your Pool

Pergola

Change the look by using a pergola. Pergolas and gazebos are reminiscent of paradise island huts, vacations and the beach. They offer a shaded area that can be decorated with a nice veil and allow us to stay out of the sun. What’s better than a relaxation room with some sun beds or garden beds under the pergola?

Don’t want to make a pergola in your garden or have limited space? In this case, you can still decorate the terrace with a nice umbrella. Like a pergola, an umbrella is an accessory we tend to associate with vacations and beautiful days on the beach. This is another great spot for sun loungers and sunbathing.

Lighting

Let’s not forget about lighting. The pool with beautiful lighting can become a spectacular space. Not to mention the fact that, thanks to lighting, we can completely change our appearance and that, not only during the night, but also during the day.

Waterfalls and fountains

Use decorative elements such as waterfalls and fountains. Installed directly in it, these water sources are refreshing and can help you get a glimpse of the spa. And, if you want to customize it, you can use art objects, such as statues and mosaics, to emphasize the distinctive beauty of your garden.

Mosaic

By covering the bottom of the pool with a mosaic, you can create really fascinating patterns. If you are not very creative and think that you would not know how to make a mosaic yourself, or simply do not have the time, keep in mind that there are already finished mosaics.

Conclusion:

To get professional results, we advise you to think carefully about the shape of the pool you want to fit into the nature of your yard. Whether you prefer classic garden zen or geometric style, will you be adding elements to your pool … In any listening experience, our suggestion is to first draw a plan for your landscaping and find the best way to combine essential installation.