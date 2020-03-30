The Best Smart Home Devices

People have long been accustomed to smartphones and watches that you can take with you anywhere. No one is surprised at the opportunity to buy almost any tickets online, and not through the ticket office. You can make rent by setting up auto payments through your bank’s online service. A diary, a wallet, a notebook, a pocket calendar, a book, an audio and video player, a calculator, a radio player, a game console, a laptop — this is extensive, though by no means complete list of household items and gadgets that the smartphone has successfully replaced.

But the developers of electronics went even further and created many gadgets you can learn about using walabot reviews, which turn ordinary living space into a smart house or apartment. A smart home is an intelligent housing management system that automates security and life support systems. It monitors the consumption of electricity, water, gas, regulates heating, protects the house from intruders with locks, cameras, and other specialized devices. It lets the owner monitor what’s going on in the house from anywhere.

Managing Your Home

Smart locks

One of the first elements of a smart home that can be found right at the entrance is a smart lock. This electronic device is mounted on top of a conventional electronic or mechanical lock and remotely controlled from a smartphone. You can install a smart lock on the door of an apartment, house, or office, as well as garage doors. A smart lock allows you to secure your home without the need for keys. You can open doors in several different ways, including PIN code, via a remote pendant or your smartphone.

With the mobile app, you can open the door, whether you are at home or away, as well as send a virtual key to a friend or family.

In addition to all these options, the smart lock comes with a sensor. It lets you keep track of who’s coming and entering your home and at what time.

Window and door sensors

Usually, they are installed on the doors, while in private houses and premises, they are installed on the first floor — on the windows. Gadgets control the opening and closing of door and window sashes, performing the following actions:

signaling to other systems (e.g., alarms);

turning lights on (when coming back home);

turning the air conditioner off (when opening the window).

Surveillance cameras

To control the situation on the premises, you should choose a device such as a smart surveillance camera. With its help, you can track what children or pets do at home, check the condition of an older adult, or find an outsider who has entered the property. Some models can keep an event log and save videos not only on the memory card but also in the cloud storage. An internet protocol smart camera (IP camera) is a type of high definition digital camera.

This kind of camera gives you the ability to monitor your home live, wherever you are, via Wi-Fi. Using the app on your smartphone, you will be able to rotate the camera, change the viewing angle as well as zoom in remotely. In a word, you will have complete control and inspection of your home. Thanks to the night mode and IP55 certification, these cameras provide a clear picture even in the worst weather conditions.

Climate-smart devices

A modern smart house can provide not only protection and control of the territory but also a comfortable atmosphere in the premises. Your system should include gadgets for climate control — thermostats and specialized climate systems. With their help, you can not only increase the usability of heating and cooling housing but also save energy.

Smart home appliances

The Jons Guide website reports that gadgets, controlled from a smartphone and simplifying home life, include smart home appliances such as refrigerators, kettles, washing machines, and even ovens. The functionality of these devices can reduce cooking and washing time.

Smart refrigerators include an interface (touch screen) that makes it easy to connect to the Internet via Wi-Fi to provide additional features. Some refrigerators can check the contents of the food in the fridge at any time through the application. Also, the app may remind you that stocks of certain foods have run out. They may include built-in sensors through which the refrigerator door can open on its own if you are unable to open it at that moment. Also, smart refrigerators have the option of making it easy for you and suggesting, through a sensor, the most appropriate place to keep your groceries fresh for an extended time.

Smart dishwashers are an enhanced version of the standard dishwasher with Wi-Fi connectivity and the ability to connect to your smartphone. Through the application, you can start the wash cycle at any time, as well as a monitor when the wash cycle is complete. The condition is with the detergent inside the machine, or if the sensor detects a malfunction or leak. Some smart washers are compatible with voice control systems, which allow you to start the cycle of washing, locking, or unlocking the door by voice command detection.

Do you need specialized management knowledge?

Managing such a system is intuitive and easy. No special technical or IT skills are required. If you are dealing with a remote control or a mobile phone, it will be enough to enjoy all the benefits of a smart home system. You only need to learn how one app works on your phone or tablet, which controls all intelligent devices connected to the system.

It is thought that the smart home system will only gain great popularity as it increases comfort and quality of life. Although it does require some investment at first, one of the essential benefits is undoubtedly the energy and money savings achieved through the intelligent and economical use of appliances in the home, and especially to large consumers.

Have you ever tried any of the smart home devices in your home?