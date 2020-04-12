4 Creative Landscape Designs for a Modern Backyard in 2020

When you become a homeowner the first thing you want to do is to make sure your place looks perfect. We build a house of our dreams and we buy the furniture we want. We invest so much in the inside of the house, that we sometimes forget about the backyard. The landscape and the backyard can express your style even more than the inside of the house can and, people are more likely to see that part of your home than look at all the rooms you have inside.

The design of the landscape can show your personality and there are so many creative things you can do with that. Nowadays the sky is the limit when it comes to design and decorations. You can install anything you want and you can rely on technology to make your life better.

Here we are going to talk about the creative landscape designs and what you can do to turn your backyard in a modern masterpiece. We have some tips for the people who own a pool, so you can combine the traditional with the modern and make your yard look like it came out of the cover of a magazine.

1. It’s all about the patio

The patio is probably the most used part of the yard. It can connect the pool to the rest area and you can even install a fireplace. The great thing about it is that you don’t have any limit to the things you want to create. Choose some nice wooden floors or mosaic tiles that will reflect your style and your creativity.

Make sure you choose a material that is not slippery and durable so that you won’t get hurt when you are running around to get the kids from the pool. You can choose some cozy furniture and add a lot of pillows to make the place look warm.

2. Glass and mirrors

The best way to make your backyard look bigger than it is, is to let the light flow all around the space. By using glass between the patio and the rest of the yard, you can still look at things and there will be no cuts or boundaries. Experts even suggest making an additional stream of water that will go from the pool to the other areas and cover it with thick glass. You can do the same with a pond or a fountain so that things look more open and your yard will have an extra depth.

Mirrors are another great way to make your yard look bigger, but just be very careful where you install them. Combine them with your pool in the right way, so you can admire your whole yard, but still give people their privacy.

3. Pay attention to the pool area

If you want to install a pool in your backyard and make it look more modern, then you need to pay attention to many things. First, you need to think about the size of the pool and what your budget is.

Godonave suggests that the material costs are different depending on what you want from a pool and that even though in-ground pools are more expensive, they are more durable and better for the long run. When you plan the costs, calculate all the additional things you may want, like smart devices, cleaning costs and heating costs.

One of the best things you can do for your home and yourself is to install a pool, but you need to be smart about it and don’t go over budget. It is said that smaller pools are better since they leave enough space for the rest of the yard, they are cheaper to install and cheaper to maintain.

4. Focus on the lights

If your backyard is well lighted, then it is going to look better and more modern. You can play around with different lights and designs. Make sure you don’t choose things that are too bright and try to make a nice transition between the lights in the pool and around it.

You can choose different lights for the patio, that are brighter and that will make you feel safer. You can also use smart devices to regulate them and to be able to turn them on or off just with your smartphone.

One thing that experts recommend is to incorporate lights in the stones that surround your yard. That will give the whole space an additional touch and you will be able to see everything even at night. You can also use artificial candles, LED lighting or even lanterns. Solar lights are a great way to save up some money and still make a statement in your landscape.

What tip would you give to someone who is about to renovate their yard? Is there something that truly changed your life and made the backyard look better? Luckily for us, there are so many companies that manufacture and install most of the things we could need. When looking for a product, make sure you check out different companies and see which price is the best one for you.

Sometimes cheaper doesn’t mean better, so make sure you find something that comes with a warranty and something that is durable. You want to get things that will withstand the test of time. When it comes to pools, you need to install things around it that work well with water and materials that won’t get damaged in time. There are some types of wood that don’t get damaged by water, so if you want, you can choose a wooden patio that will go up and around the pool.

Use your imagination and don’t be afraid of DIY projects. You can save a lot of money if you use your skills for some things, plus these projects are a great way to bond with your family. As long as you like your backyard, that is all that matters. If you are not sure about anything, you can always consult the professionals and ask for their opinion when it comes to materials, installation, and devices.