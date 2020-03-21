Celebrities

What Did These Celebrities Look Like Before?

by Elsa Stringer
During the last several years, Hollywood movies and famous TV series have been introducing more and more female characters, protagonists and antagonists alike. It is no longer enough for an actress to be young and beautiful to fall in a certain category of acceptable choices, as equality brought the same opportunity for everyone.

When it comes to age, there have been many cases of Hollywood legends who simply look better with age, and somehow these ladies manage to stay youthful and beautiful even though they are over 60 years old. They had to fight for their respective place among the stars, which resulted in fruitful careers and a dominant presence in the industry to this day.

Following are side by side pictures of some of the greatest actresses ever, clear proof that one can stay good looking, charming, and in good spirits no matter the age.

1. Glenn Close

source:profimedia

2. Meryl Streep

source:profimedia

3. Carmen Dell’Orefice

source:profimedia

4. Helen Mirren

source:profimedia

5. Goldi Houn

source:profimedia

6. Diane Keaton

source:profimedia

7. Sally Field

source:profimedia

8. Jessica Lange

source:profimedia

9. Julie Andrews

source:profimedia

10. Jane Fonda

source:profimedia

