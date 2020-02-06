20 Celebrities Who Drive The Most Interesting Pickup Trucks

Back in 1896, the first pickup truck was invented and it only had 4 horsepower and a 2 cylinder engine. That year people had a feeling that a truck like that is something that came from the future. And today pickup trucks evolved and they’ve become beasts that look great and go pretty fast, and have a lot more than 4 horsepower. If you are a petrol head, and you especially love pickup trucks, we have something special for you today.

Today we are bringing you 20 pickups that are driven by celebrities and look the most attractive.

1. Channing Tatum (Chevrolet 3100)

Channing’s truck is worth around $50k and it’s a great collector’s piece. Tatum is known for having good cars and loving them, and there is a prediction that the value of this pickup will grow in the future.

2. Tim Allen (Ford F100)

The star of the hit TV show Home Improvement, Tim Allen is a real petrolhead and he has a quite collection of cars and pickups. One of his most precious trucks is a modified 1956 Ford F100. Allen painted the truck black and he scaled it down in size.

3. Dwayne Johnson (Ford F-150)

If we think about it there the vehicle that goes best along with The Rock is a pickup truck. And Dwayne has a pretty impressive collection of cars and trucks. One of his most valuable truck is a customized Ford F-150, that he named “The Bull”. The truck features a custom matte-black grille, a perfect sound system, and a 5-inch exhaust system.

4. Lady Gaga (Ford SVT Lightning)

We have our first lady on the list, and it’s Lady Gaga. She is driving a beautiful Ford SVT Lightning, that holds a 5.8-liter V8 engine that has 240 horsepowers, almost as powerful as Gaga’s voice. And the funny thing about it is that Gaga got her driver’s license in 2016, only 4 years ago, so this basically is her first car ever.

5. Kourtney Kardashian (Chevrolet Silverado)

One of the biggest and baddest trucks of all time is this Chevrolet Silverado, and it’s driven by Kourtney Kardashian, the smallest of the Kardashian’s. Kortney is often having problems parking it, but we believe that she is enjoying the ride.

6. Jesse James (Ford Hennessey Velociraptor 575)

The former host of Monster Garage truly has a monster garage with a sick car collection. And this, Ford Hennessey Velociraptor 575 is insane and it produces a 496 horsepower, and that’s just wow.

7. Willie Robertson (Ford F-150)

Willie Robertson, a legend from the Duck Dynasty is proud of this custom made truck and once he said that he loves it and that he likes the way it drives. We believe him.

8. Shaquille O’Neal (Ford F-650 Extreme)

If you are one of the tallest people in the world you need to have a big car in which you can fit. So Shaquille got himself a Ford-650 Extreme, an enormous truck, that has a 6.7 liter Powerstroke V-8 engine.

9. Colin Farrell (Ford Bronco)

Our favorite Irishmen owns a Ford Bronco pickup from 1996. His truck is so beautifully customized and big enough that it catches everyone’s attention.

10. Shia Labeouf (Ford F-150)

This model is really popular among people and celebrities, and Shia also has a Ford F-150. This model is also one of the most popular and the most sold trucks in the U.S. so if you want to have the same truck as Shia, you can.

11. Darryl McDaniels (Ford F-150 Platinum)

The member of the iconic group, Run DMC has some iconic cars and trucks in his garage. And his favorite one is the 2009 Ford F-150 Platinum. He once said that he always wanted a pickup truck when he was a little kid. He said that it’s the best vehicle ever and that Ford got it right with this model.

12. Scott Caan (Ford F Series)

The Hawaii Five-0 star is a fan of pickups and cars, and he has a really nice collection. One of the precious gems of that collection is a blue vintage 1950 Ford F Series, a truly unique car that will rise in value more and more in the future.

13. Randy Couture (Chevrolet Custom Pickup)

UFC legend, Randy Couture is not like his other colleagues, and he doesn’t like to flash with expensive cars and things like that. He has a classic 1949 Chevrolet pickup, a beautifully designed vehicle.

14. Mike Trout (Chevrolet Silverado Midnight Edition)

The legend of baseball, Mike Trout was awarded the prestigious title of the most valuable player in 2015. And he was also awarded and given the opportunity to pick between a sixth-generation Chevy Camaro Convertible and a Chevrolet Silverado Midnight Edition. He chose the pickup that looks incredible.

15. Yoenis Céspedes (Ford F-250)

Another baseball legend, Yoenis Céspedes, is known for his love of cars and pickups. He owns a Ford F-250, one of the sickest pickups in the world. He has a custom made model and we think that we haven’t seen a bigger pickup than this.

16. Rutledge Wood (Toyota Tundra)

We can see something a bit different in the garage of the host of the U.S. version of Top Gear, and it’s a yellow Toyota Tundra CrewMax from 2008. Wood said that this is his favorite pickup, and he has a lot of them, and a lot of beautiful cars and other vehicles.

17. Glen Plake (1959 Chevrolet)

This beautiful best from 1959, is in the possession of Glen Plake for the second time. He had it, and he sold it. He regretted what the did, but he was a bit lucky and he found his car in an ad and he bought it once again.

18. Kid Rock (GMC Sierra Pickup)

There isn’t a car that goes as good with Kid Rock as a pickup truck. And his GMC Sierra pickup has a 6” suspension lift, a stealth coated grille, and custom fender flares, and it sounds like a monster.

19. John Mayer (Custom Earth Roamer)

This is another level, and there isn’t anything similar to this. Mayer got himself a custom made Earth Roamer, a truck that holds a 6.7-liter V8 engine with 300 horsepower and is used mostly for expeditions. This truck is 26 ft high.

20. Jon Huertas (Ford F100)

The Generation Kill star, Jon Huertas is a big petrol head and one of his precious possessions is a vintage 1969 Ford F100. It is just a beautiful pickup and we can’t find words to explain that.