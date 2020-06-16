Home Celebrities These Are the Celebrities Who Became Mothers in Their 50s
These Are the Celebrities Who Became Mothers in Their 50s

by Elsa Stringer
There are a lot of people who chose a career over family, and many of them got their kids in later years. The most recent case is Cameron Diaz, who got her baby in her 48. She gave birth to a girl with a name Rediks.

source:nydailynews.com

Besides Cameroon, there are many other women from the showbiz, who became mothers in her 5th decade of life.

Image source: meredithcorp.io

Kelly Preston is an actress and a wife of John Travolta. She gave birth to their son Benjamin when she was 48.

source:Profimedia

Geena Davis, the winner of the Oscar award, got her first child when she was 46. She gave birth to a daughter Alize. Two years later she got two more kinds, the twin’s brothers, Kian and Kaiis.

source:Profimedia

Susan Sarandon is a famous actress who became a mother twice in her fifth decade of life. The first time she was 42 when she gave birth to her daughter Eva Mauri, and three years later, she got two sons, Jack and Michael.

source:Profimedia

Halle Berry became a mother for the second time when she was 47 years old. She gave birth to a son, Maseo, when she was in a marriage with her colleague Olivie Martines.

source:Profimedia

Gwen Stefani is another celebrity who became a mother in later years. She got her son Apolo Bouvie Flin when she was 44.

source:Profimedia

Tina Fey is another member of this club. She became a mother for the second time in her 41 when she gave birth to a daughter Penelope.

source:Profimedia

Salma Hayek was 40 years old when she got her daughter Valentine.

source:Profimedia

Kim Basinger and her husband Alek Baldwin got their first child when she was 41. They got a daughter Ireland.

source:Profimedia

Brooke Shields got her daughter Grier when she was 41.

source:Profimedia

Celine Dion, the winner of Grammy award, got the twins Andy and Nelson, after years of struggling with getting pregnant in vitro fertilization.

source:Profimedia

Helen Hunt got her first child when she was 40, she gave birth to a daughter named Makena Lei.

source:Profimedia

Meryl Strip became a mother for the fourth time in the 41st when she got her daughter Luis.

source:Profimedia

Nicole Kidman and her husband Kit Urban became parents in 2008 when they got their daughter Sunday Rose.

source:Profimedia

Mariah Carey got her twins Moroccan and Monroe when she was 42.

source:Profimedia

Eva Longoria became a mother for the first time when she was 43. She gave birth to a son Santiago Enrique.

source:Profimedia

Elsa Stringer

