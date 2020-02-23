Celebrities

Joel Kinnaman Shows of His Incredible Body

by Elsa Stringer
by Elsa Stringer

Actor Joel Kinnaman, 40, was spotted in Manhattan Beach, California, this Thursday afternoon. He was shirtless as he was enjoying one of his surfing sessions.

source:justjared.com

The star of the upcoming “The Suicide Squad” movie was wearing a wetsuit and carrying a surfing board under his arm, a perfect pose for the paparazzi to snap his amazingly figure.

source:justjared.com

At one point he was only wearing his underwear as he was changing from his surfing attire. From the looks of it, Kinnaman really takes care of his body and leads a very healthy lifestyle.

source:justjared.com

His sculpted body looks great and the ladies will surely appreciate the work of these sneaky paparazzi!

source:justjared.com

What Are These Two “Baywatch” Stars Doing in 2020?

Caitlyn Jenner’s $3.5 Million Home

Who Is Brad Pitt’s Brother?

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Solve : *
2 × 17 =


Elsa Stringer

@2019 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by DemotiX website team

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy