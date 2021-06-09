The Queen Was Among The First People to Greet Lilibet via Video Call

The times are still uncertain regarding travel and coronavirus, so even the Queen needed to met her gran granddaughter via video call for the first time.

Despite the issues Duke and Duchess of Sussex have with the Royal family they decided to introduce their newly born child to Queen Elizabeth II. According to People magazine, the Queen’s namesake had the honor to meet the Queen shortly after coming to this world. As you already know the baby got the name based on Harry’s mother Diana, and Elizabeth II, thus the combination Lilibet Diana.

The birth of their second child was conducted in Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. Shortly after being brought to this world, Lilibet’s parents said that they: “were very excited and couldn’t wait to share that their daughter arrived.”

It remains clear which platform did the Royals used, as there are so many available in today’s market for video calls. The fans were quick to guess between Zoom, FaceTime, or Skype. We can’t say with certainty, although Prince Harry did mention Zoom in one of his interviews stating that he’s been using it to remain in touch with the Queen and Prince Phillip during the coronavirus pandemic. Unfortunately, the digital way of communication was the only one possible between them once the ocean started standing between them.

Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born on June 4th, the same day the famous actress Angelina Jolie was born. Just a few days ago, she turned 46 while the young offspring of Harry and Meghan just arrived in this world. Some Royal commentators stated that the name was not an appropriate one, calling it even rude. But, it would seem that this is not a caprice by the ex-Royals. Harry and Meghan asked for Queen’s permit to name their child like this.

It remains fully unclear what transpired as another source close to the Buckingham palace states otherwise: “It will have likely been a call saying that she’s arrived and we’d plan to name her after you — it’s not really something one can say no to. I doubt they asked — more likely informed.”

While we wait for the first official photos of their baby, it is interesting to note that she already made the front pages of at least one book. Lili, as her nickname stands, appeared in Meghan Markle’s new book The Bench. The book in question is filled with illustrations and Lili was pictured by one California artist Christian Robinson.

The Royal part of the family will have to wait to meet their new member, while at the same time, Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland is already staying with the pair helping them with the newcomer. It is possible to see some Royals in her company soon, as Prince Charles already commented that the birth of his latest granddaughter is such a happy news. These comments come in the wake of Harry’s opening up n his parents in his own documentary named The Me You can’t See. The Apple TV show that was done in cooperation with Oprah Winfrey caused a lot of controversies within the Royal family.

Many pundits believe that most members of the Royal family, including the Queen, were misled by the content of Harry’s documentary. It would seem that the rift between the Duke and Duchess and their Royal family isn’t getting any smaller. Since they started doing interviews in the states opening about their lives as members of the Royal family, massive unrest was triggered in the UK.