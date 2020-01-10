Sylvester Stallone’s Daughters Have Grown Into True Beauties!

Sylvester Stallone has been married to ex-model Jennifer Flavin since 1997, with whom she has three beautiful daughters. Sophia, 23, Sistine, 21, and Scarlett, 17, who inherited beauty from their mother, are proof that apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. Nobody remains indifferent to their appearance.

Lately, we can often see them in public, but the oldest daughter, Sophia, is attracting the most attention.

She recently started her modeling career and is very active on social networks. Every day, she delights her followers with new pictures that have several thousand likes and just as many comments that mostly relate to her appearance.

She is slowly but surely conquering the fashion world, with many anticipating her great career success.

Sophia, Scarlett, and Sistine are actresses as their dad, and they also have chosen to become models.

Stallone has two sons Sage and Sergio, with his first wife, Sasha Czack. Sage passed away in 2012 while Sergio was diagnosed with autism in childhood, but that didn’t stop him from becoming a successful actor.

With his second wife, model Brigitte Nielsen, he had no children, and with Jennifer Flavin, he got these three beautiful girls.