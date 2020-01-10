Celebrities

Sylvester Stallone’s Daughters Have Grown Into True Beauties!

by Tracy Finke
Sylvester Stallone has been married to ex-model Jennifer Flavin since 1997, with whom she has three beautiful daughters. Sophia, 23, Sistine, 21, and Scarlett, 17, who inherited beauty from their mother, are proof that apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. Nobody remains indifferent to their appearance.

Image source: glamour.com

Lately, we can often see them in public, but the oldest daughter, Sophia, is attracting the most attention.

Image source: Instagram

She recently started her modeling career and is very active on social networks. Every day, she delights her followers with new pictures that have several thousand likes and just as many comments that mostly relate to her appearance.

Image source: Instagram

She is slowly but surely conquering the fashion world, with many anticipating her great career success.

View this post on Instagram

never not sleepy 💤

A post shared by Sophia Stallone (@sophiastallone) on

Sophia, Scarlett, and Sistine are actresses as their dad, and they also have chosen to become models.

Image source: Instagram

Stallone has two sons Sage and Sergio, with his first wife, Sasha Czack. Sage passed away in 2012 while Sergio was diagnosed with autism in childhood, but that didn’t stop him from becoming a successful actor.

View this post on Instagram

gang’s all here

A post shared by scarr (@scarletstallone) on

With his second wife, model Brigitte Nielsen, he had no children, and with Jennifer Flavin, he got these three beautiful girls.

View this post on Instagram

my ladies

A post shared by Sophia Stallone (@sophiastallone) on

