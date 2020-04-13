Ava Sambora Stuns The Fans With a Pretty Bikini Outfit

Ava Sambora, the daughter of the former Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora and the star of “Melrose Place” Heather Locklear, shared a beautiful photo on her Instagram page where she has more than 140,000 followers.

Ava, 22, is a model and actress and she decided to show of her figure and tan in a lavender bikini which she matched with a cowboy hat. She can be sitting on a sunbed on a breathtaking beach, looking away from the camera slightly glancing down below.

Her bikini accentuated her figure perfectly, and its feminine color looked gorgeous on her fit body. Her flat stomach, flawless skin, and lean thighs are all clearly visible in the snap.

Ava regularly shares content from her exciting life, usually her outfits, travel photos, and adorable pictures with her boyfriend. Since she has limited number of followers, the photo only gathered around 5,000 likes.

Commentators praised her looks, the scenery behind her, and the beautiful summer outfit.