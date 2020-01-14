Sylvester Stallone’s Mother Is 98 and She Is the Biggest Plastic Surgery Disaster

Jackie Stallone, the mother of famous actor Sylvester Stallone, was a dancer at a young age, and right in her youth, she started having plastic surgeries. Today she is 98 and looks completely different comparing to the Jackie Stallone in her twenties or thirties.

She is in the tenth decade of her life, and it would be inappropriate to comment on her appearance if it were natural aging. Still, Jacqueline wanted to slow down her aging, so she went through dozens of plastic surgeries and treatments to stay younger and beautiful. But the years combined with plastic surgery have done their part.

Numerous aesthetic interventions distort her face so much that many compare it to the Italian fashion designer Donatella Versace. Jackie herself admitted several years ago that she had overdone it and that she regrets doing numerous operations.

A few years ago, Jackie said that countless botched procedures had left her looking “like a chipmunk with a mouth full of walnuts”.

However, the former dancer also found that she was glad to look after her health and appearance, so at the age of 91, she went to dance classes three times a week, practiced twice a week with a personal trainer, and spent two hours playing the piano every day.

“I’m not wasting my time in stupid Hollywood parties. I became a role model for stars over 50 because everyone is afraid of aging, and I am becoming more and more popular with age,” she said.

Sylvester Stallone’s mother, who turned 98 on November 29, is now practicing astrology. During her younger days, Jackie was actively involved in dance and various forms of play and was even a promoter in wrestling.

She’s been dealing with difficult life situations in recent years. She lost her daughter and grandson, suffered three heart attacks, but still holds on to it even though she is only two years away from 100.

Despite her health concerns, Jackie survived three heart attacks but claims she is not afraid of death.

“I’ve had three. My answer is screw it, if you’re going to go it’s a good way to go. You go in one piece, and you go gracefully”, she concluded.

“I have seen everything, I’ve seen children, I’ve seen grandchildren, I’ve seen fame, I’ve seen my son’s fame, I’ve seen my own, I’ve been around the world, I’ve had the best and the worst of it, the best and the worst of men, I’ve been engaged so many times, I’ve been married four times and divorced. I’ve left men at the church”, she said to Daily Mail.

Jakie concluded her interview for British newspaper with: “I haven’t missed a damn thing, there isn’t a movie star I haven’t met, heads of state, all the royal families around the world I’ve met and really I’ve felt very much at home with them all”.