Actress Famke Janssen Is Unrecognizable After Overdoing Plastic Surgery

Famke Janssen gained fame in the mid-80s with her modeling career, but today she is unrecognizable due to plastic surgery.

The 55-year-old actress was seen with her friend walking in Washington Square Park in New York on Tuesday. She showed off her slender figure while she covered her mouth as a protection from coronavirus. Still, her distorted face and puffy cheeks were visible.

Janssen moved from the Netherlands to America at the age of 20 to work as a model and was the face of fashion campaigns of famous brands such as Yves Saint Laurent, Giorgio Armani, and Chanel. Her beauty has been compared to that of legendary movie star Hedy Lamarr.

Famke decided to leave her modeling job in the early 90s and pursue acting. She was successful in her new career and landed a role in the James Bond film “GoldenEye”. Pierce Brosnan embodied secret agent 007, and she was the fatal Xenia Onatopp.

The Dutch is also known for the role of the superhero Dr. Jean Gray in the “X-Men” franchise, the “Cut Me” series, and she starred in two sequels of “Taken” with Liam Neeson.

The actress has destroyed her natural beauty over the years and is now causing an outrage instead of admiration. Famke has pumped up her cheeks, her face is without any wrinkles due to too many Botox injections, and she can neither smile nor frown. In fact, it’s hard to show any emotion with such tight skin.

Otherwise, Janssen has only been married once to director Tod Williams, 51, and has no children.