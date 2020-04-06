These 3 Signs Will Face Difficulties During the Super Pink Moon in April!

Despite how beautiful the full Moon looks when it shines in the night sky, the experiences it brings can often be uncomfortable.

Astrologically speaking, the full Moon is a moment of heightened vibration and emotional intensity. The Moon is the ruler of the subconscious, and when it reaches its most solid state, the masks fall, and true feelings are brought to the surface.

The Super Pink Moon, that will be visible after sunset on April 7, will have a negative effect on some zodiac signs. However, this does not mean that some negative things will happen to you, but that you will feel increased pressure and tension that you are not used to. Going through such an experience can be very rewarding.

These three zodiac signs expect difficulties and great dilemmas during the Super Pink Moon in Libra.

Cancer: Difficulties at home

You may experience some difficulties in family life. This full Moon may encourage you to face what is lacking in your home environment. It also helps you to solve problems that are left behind in your family dynamic. You probably crave a sense of comfort and security, and if the present doesn’t give you enough, it might be time to change it yourself.

If you’ve been looking for a way to calm and nurture your heart, this full Moon is an excellent opportunity to do so.

Scorpio: Overwhelmed by emotions

Your subconscious is incredibly powerful under the energy of the full Moon. However powerful it may be, you may feel pressured. It may be difficult for you to concentrate on the facts, as your heightened emotions influence reality. This is a great time to land, breathe deeply, and meditate several times.

Although your fears and worries may come back, you have all the power to overcome them with positivity. Your thoughts create your reality, and this full Moon proves it.

Pisces: You may need to let go

It’s never easy to break away from something you don’t want to let go of. Whether it’s a bad habit, a bad job, or a relationship that has lost true value, full Moon wants you to review your life and make sure you like the path you are going. If you are not feeling well about something, if you are wondering why you are trapped in a cycle of stagnation, this full Moon is the stroke of fate you need to finally put an end to negativity.

However, it is easier to talk about transformation than to accept it.