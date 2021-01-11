Which 5 Zodiac Signs Will Experience the Major Life Change in 2021

Each year brings us a new adventure, the beginning and the opening of new doors, and here’s what fate 2021 will bring to 5 Zodiac signs according to astrologers.

In 2021, we expect three Mercury retrogrades (from 18 February to 10 March, from 18 June to 10 July and from 15 October to 14 November 2021). Some Zodiac signs should be extra careful during these times of the year, especially when they make important life decisions.

In addition to Mercury, there will also be Venus in retrograde (from May 14 to June 25) and Mars (September 10 to November 14, 2021). Venus and Mars represent a blend of male and female energy, tenderness and courage, love and interest. This means that there are drastic changes in our love plan, especially during the summer months.

Throughout the year, most planets will be housed in Capricorn symbolizing responsibility, frugality, seriousness, and limitations.

The year 2021 will be special in the opinion of numerologists, and it is believed that a series of numbers 20-20 brings faith in oneself, faith in life, beautiful changes and a feeling of love. Especially 5 Zodiac signs will have life-changing moments in their lives, and in the following article find out which one.

1. Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

Taurus will realize their most beautiful dream in 2021. The Taurus strives for reality and therefore never makes unrealistic plans. However, 2021 will change the outlook on life, and members of this sign will believe that dreams do come true. The Earth Element rules 2021, which means that Taurus as a landmark will have a chance to develop a career and achieve financial well-being. This is the perfect period to take risks and accept a tempting business deal.

In 2021, you are expecting great self-realization. According to your 2021 horoscope, this is another year of construction for you, where your efforts are showing solid and visible effects in your life. As the year goes on, you can look back and see exactly how much has been built in your life. Spring brings you to change. This will come in handy because the past has not been very constructive. Something like a hobby or part-time job could be a significant source of income if you combine your passion, interest, skills and time to give it a more meaningful place in your life.

2. Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

For this sign, everything is changing positively. Isn’t life as interesting to you as it used to be? Others annoy you, and your job has become tiresome? With the arrival of 2021, everything will change. Next year is the best time to change your life drastically. Pay no attention to the side problems – they will all be real trifles over the gains that follow. Scorpions have always gone against the rules, so feel free to break stereotypes.

The year ahead will be a period of “clean air” and challenges that you will enjoy. For you, 2021 will be a particularly advanced year, and much of what you reap as rewards come from your efforts in the past. Your home will be essential to you and will be plentiful with lots of activities. Your career has taken off in the last year and 2021 will be similar to the middle of the year when you will be free to express yourself professionally. This can result in some promotion, stepping forward, good estimates and higher productivity.

3. Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

A fateful meeting is before every Sagittarius. While others wait for their happiness to happen and take a break from work, you enjoy it. But you are aware that true harmony requires a few more little things. In 2021 you will find what you are missing. There is also a fateful encounter ahead of you that will bring something that you have been waiting for, maybe even your whole life. Everything will change drastically, but for your benefit and fortune. Because of that encounter, you are likely to decide to move to a more dynamic place.

4. Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

You worry about others for so many years, you spend time and energy so your loved ones don’t have to do anything, and you have completely forgotten about yourself. The year ahead will bring you the opportunity to finally pay attention to your needs. What are you dreaming about? What makes you happy? In 2021 you will have many chances to make every dream come true. Think about what your big wish is and take the first step to realize it on the first day of next year.

Capacity is inherent in Capricorn. His actions are always quality, functional. This sign always has a personal agenda for the future. The astrologer claims that Capricorn can expect a major shift in career development in 2021. Capricorn has worked hard to build a career, and as a result, will receive satisfaction and recognition.

The main fate of 2021 for Capricorn is real estate. Capricorn will get the signal to go the right way. They may buy the expensive real estate that the diligent Capricorn dreamed of. But Capricorns always dream of real estate because they love luxury. A new year will also bring them a new love that will make them completely happy.

5. Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

For you next year will be everything, just not boring. You will release all your inner potentials, and your wishes and long-term aspirations will come to the fore. This year you will surely find a new, interesting hobby or go back to an old one that you didn’t have time for before. There will also be one person in your life who is extremely athletic and will change your life in some way. Best of course. It will help you figure out how to enjoy life. The most important thing for you is to be positive and to look at the future in the eyes without fear.

We hope you liked our text and what the stars have to say if you are in these five zodiac signs.