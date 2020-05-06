The Last Supermoon Brings Love Drama For Some Zodiac Signs

On the night between May 7th and 8th, you can enjoy the last Supermoon in 2020. In astronomy, the moon moves through different stages. This year’s Supermoon is called Full Flower Moon because it marks the time when flowers bloom.

To understand the depth of this astrological event, we need to look at the energy of Scorpio, a sign in which Supermoon will reach its peak in the lunar cycle.

As a fixed sign, Scorpio enjoys emotional intensity and intimacy. This sign is associated with taboos and other hidden things, so when combined with the full moonlight effect, we are likely to see secrets that will come to the surface, and desires that will tempt us to change our path in life so far.

“This Full Moon is a chance for us all to transform and evolve, as long as we take steps toward change,” astrologer Lisa Stardust told Bustle.

The sign of Scorpio represents intimacy and is ruled by Mars and Pluto, the planets of instinct and primal sensuality. A full moon in Scorpio is no different, so get ready for the high intensity of passion and desire for intimacy.

As the last Supermoon, this year heightens your feelings, you may be tempted to rebel against any type of control, overstepping, and stacking. At the same time, you will be a little bolder than usual. You will have no problem saying whatever comes to your mind. Quarrels are also possible, so try to count to five before you enter the discussion.

How will Full Flower Moon affect your love life?

A full moon in Scorpio will affect love relationships in different ways.

If you are in a relationship, it will rekindle the passion between you and your partner, you will bond again. The closeness and connection will not immediately fade but will take a long time.

On the other hand, if you are alone, you will understand precisely what you want from your partner, so you will be able to easily find him or to recognize the qualities of the person you like at first glance.

Since Scorpio will awaken passions and heighten feelings, quarrels are possible. If you say a lot of reckless things in anger, you can later apologize for it.

In the event that you simply tell the truth and thus confront your partner, it could help you to start having honest conversations that will help you finally get rid of the issues that are troubling you in the relationship.