The Most Accurate Horoscope in the World: Find out What Is Your Destiny!

In Aztec astrology, there are 12 signs, which symbols are plants, animals, and objects. The signs change by the day. When you find your date of birth, you will find out what you are in the Aztec horoscope.

The Cayman Days: January 4, 16, 18; Feb. 2, 14, 26; March 10, 22; April 3, 15, 27; May 9, 21; June 2, 14, 26; July 8, 20; August 1, 13, 25; September 6, 18, 30; October 12, 24; Nov. 5, 17, 29; December 11, 23.

The House Days: January 5, 17, 29; February 3, 15, 27; March 11, 23; April 4, 16, 28; May 10, 22; June 3, 15, 27; July 9, 21; August 2, 14, 26; September 7, 19; October 1, 13, 25; Nov. 6, 18, 30; December 12, 24.

The Flower Days: January 6, 18, 30; Feb. 4, 16, 28; March 12, 24; April 5, 17, 29; May 11, 23; June 4, 16, 28; July 10, 22; Aug 3, 15, 27; September 8, 20; October 2, 14, 26; November 7, 19; December 1, 13, 25.

The Snake Days: January 7, 19, 31; February 5, 17, 29; March 1, 13, 25; April 6, 18, 30; May 12, 24; June 5, 17, 29; July 11, 23; Aug. 4, 16, 28; September 9, 21; October 6, 15, 27; November 8, 20; December 2, 14, 26.

The Deer Days: January 8, 20; February 1, 6, 18; March 2, 14, 26; April 7, 19; May 1, 13, 25; June 6, 18, 30; July 12, 24; Aug. 5, 17, 29; September 10, 22; October 4, 16, 28; November 9, 21; December 3, 15, 27.

The Jaguar Days: January 9, 21; February 7, 19; March 3, 15, 27; April 8, 20; May 2, 14, 26; June 7, 19; July 1, 13, 25; August 6, 18, 30; September 11, 23; October 5, 17, 29; November 10, 22; December 6, 16, 28.

The Cane Days: January 10, 22; February 8, 20; March 4, 16, 28; April 9, 21; May 3, 15, 27; June 8, 20; July 2, 14, 26 Aug 7, 19, 31; September 12, 24; October 6, 18, 30; November 11, 23; December 5, 17, 29.

The Rabbit Days: January 11, 23; February 9, 21; March 5, 17, 29; April 10, 22; May 4, 16, 28; June 9, 21; July 3, 15, 27 Aug 8, 20; September 1, 13, 25; October 7, 18, 31; November 12, 24; December 6, 18, 30.

The Eagle Days: January 12, 24; February 10, 22; March 6, 18, 30; April 11, 23; May 5, 17, 29; June 10, 22; July 4, 16, 28; Aug 9, 21; September 2, 14, 26; October 8, 20; Nov. 1, 13, 25; December 7, 19, 31.

The Monkey Days: January 1, 13, 25; February 11, 23; March 7, 19, 31; April 12, 24; May 6, 18, 30; June 11, 23; July 5, 17, 29; August 10, 22; September 3, 15, 27; October 9, 21; Nov. 2, 14, 26; December 8, 20.

The Flint Days: January 2, 14, 26; February 12, 24; March 8, 20; April 1, 13, 25; May 7, 19, 31; June 12, 24; July 6, 18, 30; Aug 11, 23; September 4, 16, 28; October 10, 22; Nov. 3, 15, 27; December 9, 21.

The Dog Days: January 3, 15, 27; February 13, 25; March 9, 21; April 2, 14, 26; May 8, 20; June 1, 13, 25; July 7, 19, 31; Aug 12, 24; September 5, 17, 29; October 11, 23; Nov. 4, 16, 28; December 10, 22.

The Cayman

Cayman is a symbol of happiness and well-being. He is the beginning and the end of everything. Caymans are self-reliant and supportive of others. They are also hardworking and responsible, and those traits lead to success. They are loyal to friends and never forget the slightest detail and also have excellent power of observation and are highly analytical. Those who are caymans in the Aztec horoscope are romantic and never surrender to another person unless they are completely in love. They give their partner the best part of themselves. Caymans are always looking for a stable and long relationship. They are sensual and ready for bedtime exhibitions to satisfy their partner. They are generally in good health and should be given the freedom to indulge their feelings. Caymans are in tune with the days of house, flint, monkey, and jaguar.

The House

The house is a symbol of motherhood, which is why these people are materialists. They like to stay home and have the best time there. They are concerned about the financial and emotional well-being of family members and feel obligated to take care of their protection and safety. Those in House have a peace of mind and they are original. Their emotions are strong, they are extroverted and they never hold for themselves either positive or negative feelings. They love intensely and never look back once you disappoint them. Houses are also unstable and unpredictable people. They are a bit gloomy and therefore seek solitude in their shelter. They need to feel the love of the people around them. Love without a considerable amount of romance is meaningless to them. Their character changes drastically when faced with a problem that requires a solution. The house agrees with the snake, reed, rabbit, eagle, and other homes.

The Flower

The flower is a symbol of the game, and therefore the members of this sign are not afraid to make decisions that could possibly change the course of their lives. They are compassionate, artistically minded, and fans of pleasure and vice. They are bored with doing uninteresting and routine tasks because there is nothing to motivate them. Flowers have a strong intuition that can help them avoid many problems and annoyances only if they listen to it. They are very closed-minded, difficult to show feelings, or admit to having a problem. They seem tormented, though their hearts are full of love and tenderness. They need love and attention. They are original lovers and also imaginative, who always expect surprises from their partner; otherwise, they will be bored and disappointed. They should learn to control their nature as well as plan their time better. The flowers are matched by members of the cane, rabbit, dog, monkey, jaguar, and deer sign.

The Snake

The snake is a symbol of fertility. These people believe in long-term planning as the key to future well-being. Snakes have a talent for jobs that make a lot of money. It is not easy to break them. These are brave men who fight bravely and rarely surrender because they never enter a battle where they cannot win. Snakes are attracted to the occult sciences. They have a close relationship with parents and friends. They need them to be in the spotlight because they enjoy being admired by others. Snakes are seductive when they want to be, especially when they are trying to come up with something they strongly want. As lovers, they are unstable because they never know exactly what they want. Snakes pair well with eagles, dogs, snakes, and jaguars.

The Deer

Deer are lively, fast-thinking people, full of optimism and joy. They are kind, talkative, and love peace. They love to have many friends and are eloquent in every company. Yet, all of this is only superficial because they are essentially difficult to trust. They are productive at work. Ambitiousness helps them on their way to business success and achieving high personal goals. They like to be in direct contact with nature. Deer are shy lovers, so they never give their best, nor can they enjoy the relationship until the end. When they fall in love, they are never sure if their love is reciprocated, and because of this fear, many of their relationships fail. They are very sensitive and, therefore, easy to injure. Deer are compatible with dogs, jaguars, monkeys, flowers, and rabbits.

The Jaguar

Jaguar is a symbol of the sun, good heart, good health, perseverance, success, and happiness. Members of this sign are attracted by power and glory. They make no mistakes, nor can they watch others ruin their plans or ruin things. They are great organizers and perfect leaders, who never risk being unsure of success. They are brave and loving when people admire their heroism. Jaguars are very sensual and incredibly romantic in relationships. They are honest, open, and jealous in a relationship. They always need to know that they have control. Jaguars know how to be too demanding of themselves and the people around them. They match with crocodile, cane, rabbit, and deer.

The Cane

Cane is a symbol of serenity and wisdom. These are cheerful and intelligent people. They have a constant need for spirituality, art, and joy. These people are positive and do not care much about material wealth, their happiness is far beyond that. They are very independent and proud of it. Canes are skilled with words, and money is easy to come by. They are better friends than lovers, though they have a characteristic charm and charisma. Canes love surprises, and they love friends and relatives. They don’t like boredom, and that’s why they’re always interested in something. They are capricious in love and seldom surrender to the soul and body. They need freedom and make their own decisions. The cane pair well with flints, jaguars, flowers, and houses.

The Rabbit

This sign is associated with the moon, so the rabbits never find out what the financial problems are. These are hardworking people who know how to smell money. They like luxury things that they can spend all their wealth on. However, they also know that they are saving money “for a rainy day”. They are not good bosses, but they are great advisers and associates. Rabbits are successful businessmen and skilled diplomats. They are friendly, kind, and friendly, while others treat them so. They are full of energy and continuously make plans for the future. Rabbits are unfaithful in love. They like to change partners and homes multiple times throughout their lives. They have a tolerant and romantic relationship with a partner to whom they are attentive. But over time, they get bored and start to change. Yet they pay more attention to emotions than to intimate part. Rabbits are tireless perfectionists who are struggling to achieve their goals. The rabbit gets along well with humans born in the sign of a deer, snake, jaguar, and dog.

The Eagle

The eagle is closely associated with the sun, a star that gives courage, happiness, and beauty. Eagles love power and influence. They are great bosses who take risks but know how to secure a win. These people are too impulsive and passionate and allow their instincts to govern their minds. They are full of energy and vitality and cannot be calmed down for a minute. Eagle takes care of his friends, and betrayal can hurt him greatly. It takes him a long time to get over the blow of fate. When it comes to love, he is impatient and his emotions are intense. The stability of the eagles depends entirely on their love life. The eagle is too proud and a little greedy, it should learn to give a little in life. The eagle gets along well with persons born in the sign of a snake, dog, and eagle.

The Monkey

These are cheerful people who spread positive energy and know how to win someone else’s trust. The monkey is original and creative. His exuberant imagination seeks an open path to fantasy realization, otherwise, he gets bored and gets frustrated. He is a great friend but selfish in love. He does not respond to his partner’s requests because he does not like waivers. Still, the monkey is emotionally attached to its partners. He always has something new and different to offer. He thinks it is essential to communicate in a relationship and to feel support and understanding from his partner. They don’t know how to save money. Those who are born in this sign, they get along well with crocodiles, deer, rabbits, and other monkeys.

The Flint

Flint is a symbol of sacrifice, ambition, creativity, and courage. Those born as flints have strong personality and willpower. They set itself high goals and embark on risky ventures that others have no courage to do. They don’t know how to say no to friends, even when it goes against their principles. Flints are great lovers, passionate. They are caring and gentle with everyone around them. They are always afraid of change and anything that could endanger their safety. To feel better, they need to open their soul sometimes. They get along best with people born with crocodiles, deer, rabbits, and monkeys.

The Dog

The dog is a symbol of faithfulness and goodness. These are very intuitive individuals who know how to listen well and are willing to give their best to others. They spend a lot of time thinking and analyzing, and they are perfectionists. Since they do not want their private lives to suffer, they need a quiet, stress-free job. They are cautious and do not like to engage in the unexpected. In love, they can be cold-blooded and not bind, as they fear of being hurt. They are very picky when choosing a partner. They will not engage in short-term relationships. Instead, they wait for the “prince charming.” They can work well with those born as rabbits, eagles, flints, and deer.