Sting: “I Became a Dad by Accident Six Times”

After 27 years of marriage and 37 years of relationship, Sting and his wife Trudie Styler remain in love as of day one.

“I know something about marriage. I’ve been married to Trudie for 27 years now. People say to me, ‘How has it lasted this long?’ I say, ‘Well, it’s kind of a miracle, but we don’t take it for granted'”, the 68-year-old singer told People.

He added: “We love each other, but we actually like each other – and that’s an important distinction there. Love is passion and all of that stuff, but actually liking somebody and enjoying someone’s company is something slightly different, and it lasts longer. So you can have both, and I think that’s important. Be married to your best friend”.

Sting and Trudie have four children, and the singer from his marriage to his ex-wife Frances Tomelty has two more. “I never intended to be a dad. I became a dad by accident six times — that’s how smart I am,” he joked.

“Yet they were the happiest accidents of my life because they’re remarkable human beings. I can’t really take much credit for that, but they are, and they too have produced seven grandchildren at this point, who are also wonderful. So all of this has happened by accident. I didn’t intend to be the patriarch of a tribe, but I am”, Sting said.

He thinks that no parent is perfect, and while there were times when it was great for his children to be their father, there were times when it was an ordeal. Whenever he went to pick up the children in school, as soon as the others saw him, they immediately asked for his autograph, which he felt was embarrassing for him and the children.

Sting became famous as the lead singer of the “Police“, after which he continued his successful solo career. Although many women chased him for his popularity, his heart belonged only to his wives. He has a relationship with Trudie for almost 40 years that no one can shake.