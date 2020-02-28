Did You Notice Dwayne Johnson’s Cameo in Taylor Swift’s New Music Video?

Taylor Swift released a new, mind-blowing music video for the song “The Man”. The 30-year-old star’s directorial debut already has over 11 million views, even though it was uploaded on Youtube yesterday. This powerful music video included a subtle cameo of one of the most beloved strongmen in Hollywood – Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Swift decided to take everything in her hands and to dress as a man. What surprised many is that one of the highest-paid celebrities in the world choose her male alter ego to sound like a famous Rock.

In the final scene, Taylor Swift finally faces her male counterpart, who asked her how the previous take was. Few failed to recognize the distinctive voice of the 47-year-old WWE star Dwayne Johnson.

Swift personally thanked the Rock for lending his voice. “Gotta thank the Rock for voicing The Man and for being so supportive of my music for years (and now my directorial debut!)”, she wrote on Twitter.

Johnson also took to Twitter to praise the work of a younger colleague. “Congrats, my friend! My pleasure to voice THE MAN. What a transformation and more importantly, great message about women’s equality and the importance of straight-up being kind and good to people”, he tweeted.

The video for Swift’s single “The Man” brought to life the lyrics about gender inequality. “They’d say I hustled/Put in the work/They wouldn’t shake their heads and question how much of this I deserve,” she sings. “What I was wearing, if I was rude/Could all be separated from my good ideas and power moves.”