Another day another celebrity has an issue with President Donald Trump. George Takei, known for his role in Star Trek series, wants POTUS accused of racism.



The reason is a tweet President Trump had a few days ago. Not only that but Trump’s insistence on using a particular term he coined on his own regarding coronavirus.

What Mr. Trump tweeted was: “The United States will be powerfully supporting those industries, like Airlines and others, that are particularly affected by the Chinese Virus. We will be stronger than before!”

You can see that Takei is insulted by the fact that Donald Trump calls coronavirus the Chinese virus. Yes, COVID-19 did originate in China, but this is no way to put it.

The United States will be powerfully supporting those industries, like Airlines and others, that are particularly affected by the Chinese Virus. We will be stronger than ever before! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 16, 2020

The famous actor took his opinion on Twitter and asked his followers to report Trump’s tweet: “Do me a favor and report this tweet. Trump is stoking racism. @jack may not do anything, but people should let @Twitter know it’s not acceptable.”

Do me a favor and report this tweet. Trump is stoking racism. @jack may not do anything, but people should let @Twitter know it’s not acceptable. https://t.co/ongaXpn4od — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 17, 2020

The Star Trek star didn’t want to leave this at only one tweet, so he only a few hours later tweeted once again on the same subject: “BREAKING: Due to massive incompetence and inexplicable delay, WHO to rename Covid-19 to Covfefe-45.”

BREAKING: Due to massive incompetence and inexplicable delay, WHO to rename Covid-19 to Covfefe-45. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 17, 2020

While there are people, besides George Takei, who believe that Trump’s name may be racist, it is not out of the ordinary that viruses get geographical names. For example, the Zika virus was named after an Uganda Forest; Ebola got its name after a river in the Democratic Republic of Congo, while Lyme Disease got its after a small town in Connecticut.

Because of this, you shouldn’t be surprised if the term Chinese virus sticks around. Trump would love this; we have no doubt. The Chinese side not so much. Beijing authorities already voiced their displeasure at the term Chinese virus.

