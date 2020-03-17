Captain America Accuses Donald Trump of Cowardice!

THE MIX – 03/18/2020: Chris Evans, best known for his role of Captain America in Marvel cinematic universe, accused President Donald Trump of cowardice. Evans was referring to the way POTUS ran off from stage after his coronavirus press conference.



In one of his tweets, Chris Evans wrote: “The President just ran off stage after his rambling press conference without answering a single question. America wants answers. America wants leadership. America doesn’t want a president who runs off stage during a crisis and lets Mike Pence do all the talking.”

Captain America actor was referring to the March 15th press conference, which was attended by all members of Trump’s coronavirus task force. Unlike some of the other President’s speeches, this one lasted only for eight minutes. During that time, POTUS focused more on economic issues regarding the outbreak than on coronavirus itself.

Regarding the critical things, well, he left that to the vice-President Mike Pence: “Our Vice President is doing an incredible job. He’s going to take over. And I will probably see you tomorrow. Thank you very much.” Since the start of the coronavirus crisis, Donald Trump didn’t handle the situation very well, and everyone could see it.

This wasn’t the first time Chris Evans took a dig at Mr. Trump. Back in August, the First Avenger wrote on Twitter: “We’ve hit basic human decency bedrock. Can my reaction even be considered sanctimonious when the behavior in question falls short of the morality we would expect from a shi*** playground bully? This chasm of moral leadership we’re living through has his name all over it.”

Chris Evans is obviously one of those Hollywood celebrities not fond of Donald Trump, and we could only want that POTUS has at least a drop of morality that Captain America has in popular Marvel comics and movies.

