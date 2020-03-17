Trump Has a New Name For Coronavirus, And It’s Not Nice

NEW YORK POST – 03/17/2020: Donald Trump can’t focus on one thing, which is in front of him and is crucial for his and the future of the US. Dealing with coronavirus should be his number one priority, but POTUS finds a way to put other things into focus. He, once again, entered a war of words with China.



Arguably, the Chinese side instigated this conflict, but Mr. Trump was glad to continue it. During his Tuesday press conference, he coined a new term, which he considers a very accurate one. We are talking about coronavirus, which is now called the Chinese virus by Donald Trump.

Critics are pointing out that calling COVID-19 this way is not accurate, but it can also be considered a racial insult. Nevertheless, President Trump is sticking to his guns and was very defensive towards this term: “China was putting out information which was false that our military gave this to them. That was false. Rather than having an argument, I said, ‘I have to call it where it came from, it did come from China. So I think it’s a very accurate term.”

The virus did come from China. Its starting point was Chinese city Wuhan, where in November of 2019, it started to spread. By now, it infected almost 200,000 people across the globe while little less than 8,000 already died.

Trump tweeted about new measures that are being taken in order to save the economy and stop the virus in its tracks: “The United States will be powerfully supporting those industries, like Airlines and others, that are particularly affected by the Chinese Virus. We will be stronger than ever before!”

No one besides Trump calls coronavirus the Chinese virus, but Trump insists on it for the following reasons: “I didn’t appreciate the fact that China was saying that our military gave it to them. Our military did not give it to anybody. I think saying that our military gave it to them creates a stigma.”

Source: nypost.com