Jordan Craig Poses in a Skintight Leopard Bodysuit on Instagram

Instagram model and internet sensation Jordan Craig, the former girlfriend of NBA star Tristan Thompson and the mother of his son, surprised her Instagram followers with a racy outfit.

She slipped into a leopard print skintight bodysuit and posed for two stunning mirror selfies. During quarantine, she has been treating her fans with even more sexy and provocative snaps than before.

The caption reads, “Quarantine Day 45: Getting “semi-cute” for workouts has slowly become my thing. My Workout Suit is from @whatjordywore.” Her post has over 51,000 likes and about 500 comments.

In one photo, she is standing and holding her braid, while in the other, she struck a steamy crouching pose. She turned her booty towards the mirror and showed us the backside of her stunning outfit.

The pics were taken in a wonderful bedroom filled with modern details and pastel colors. It seems this room is her go-to place for photoshoots when she is at home. Most of her content includes amazing fashion outfits and bikini pics.