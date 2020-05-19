Sofia Vergara Shares Another Steamy Throwback Photo

Bombshell Hollywood actress Sofia Vergara, 47, has yet again treated her loyal Instagram followers with a throwback 1990s photo. This time around, she is topless, lying on a beach in Miami.

The stunner shared a racy old photo of herself lying in the sand, wearing nothing but tiny bikini bottoms that barely cover anything. The whole right side of her curvy booty is visible, as she arched her back slightly.

Moreover, she is topless, but not much is visible as she is lying chest-first on the sand, with her left arm in front of her breasts slightly. She is giving the camera a fierce, seductive stare, and has her legs bent over in a provocative way.

She wore minimal makeup and several accessories for this Miami photo-shoot. The Instagram post earned over 564,000 likes and almost 4,000 comments. The Columbian actress has more than 18.9 million followers on the platform.

This is hardly the first throwback bikini photo Vergara has recently shared. During the past several months, she has been quite generous with amazing old-timey photos from her past, and the fans cannot get enough!