Sofia Vergara Remembers Her TV Host Days With a Steamy Video

Famous Colombian actress Sofia Vergara, 47, has always been considered as one of the most attractive and seductive women in the world. Before her glory days in Hollywood however, she worked as a TV host, a time she remembered with an old video. The stunning brunette has over 18.6 million followers on Instagram, where she regularly posts photos and videos from her exciting life. Occasionally, she surprised the fans with throwback content.

This time around, she shared a video of herself on the beach, wearing a skimpy yellow bikini. The 1990s video is from a time she worked as a TV host on a Spanish travel show called “Fuera De Serie”, which ran from 1995 to 1998.

The stunning post gained over 158,000 likes and more than 3,000 comments. It is clear that her iconic figure and curves have always been a part of her, no matter the decade. She was discovered at 17 at a South American beach, after which she started modeling and became the face of “Pepsi” in South America.

Today, she is married to a fellow actor Joe Manganiello, 43. They met in 2014 and got married in 2015. He was very nervous before meeting her, because he has been fascinated with her looks and body for decades.