Sofia Vergara Pairs Sandals With a Jacket

Hollywood actress Sofia Vergara, 47, wore an unusual combination of clothes on her way to “America’s Got Talent”. The bombshell Colombian beauty paired long Versace winter jacket with a pair of high heel, strapless black sandals.

She is famous for wearing high heels wherever she goes, but opting to wear it with a winter jacket is new even for her. She completed the look with a pair of jeans, and a black top.

The stylish and unusual outfit drew in a lot of attention from the media and fans. The sandals are Amina Muaddi, and they cost $840, while the Versace jacket is $2,350.

Sofia is considered one of the most beautiful and hottest women in the entertainment industry, and she is the dream of many men.

Whatever she wears and wherever she appears, she steals the show thanks to her looks and charm. This was the case with this interesting fashion choice as well!

https://www.instagram.com/p/B9Zt2ULlry5/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link