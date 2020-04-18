Celebrities

Tarsha Whitmore Stuns in a Skintight Dress

by Elsa Stringer
by Elsa Stringer

Instagram model Tarsha Whitmore uploaded a sexy photo of herself to her social media page, in which she is wearing a racy bodycon dress.

source:instagram.com

The photo in question reached more than 12,000 likes and grabbed the attention of millions of fans around the internet. Although she is yet to surpass 1 million followers, the sexy brunette is widely known for her incredibly fit and curvaceous body.

source:instagram.com

Her other posts are similarly provocative and steamy, and include bikinis and skintight outfits that accentuate her best features. Even when she is wearing formal dresses, her amazing figure and curves stand out.

Read Also: Jojo Babie Wants to Know Your Darkest Secrets

 

The Australian stunner recently shared a photo in a grey gym outfit where her top has trouble keeping her breasts inside, as well as a bikini photo in which she is posing on a jet ski with an equally stunning friend.

 

Sofia Vergara Remembers Her TV Host Days With a Steamy...

Sommer Ray Highlights Booty In a White Bikini and a...

Hannah Palmer Flaunts Her Curves in a Stunning Bikini

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Solve : *
18 + 1 =


Elsa Stringer

@2019 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by DemotiX website team

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy