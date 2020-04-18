Tarsha Whitmore Stuns in a Skintight Dress

Instagram model Tarsha Whitmore uploaded a sexy photo of herself to her social media page, in which she is wearing a racy bodycon dress.

The photo in question reached more than 12,000 likes and grabbed the attention of millions of fans around the internet. Although she is yet to surpass 1 million followers, the sexy brunette is widely known for her incredibly fit and curvaceous body.

Her other posts are similarly provocative and steamy, and include bikinis and skintight outfits that accentuate her best features. Even when she is wearing formal dresses, her amazing figure and curves stand out.

The Australian stunner recently shared a photo in a grey gym outfit where her top has trouble keeping her breasts inside, as well as a bikini photo in which she is posing on a jet ski with an equally stunning friend.