Simpsons Predicted Tom Hanks’ Self-Isolation Back in 2007

Tom Hanks’ fans around the world have very dramatically accepted the information that the actor, like his wife, was infected with the coronavirus. Since everyone is talking about it today, at one point, a piece from “The Simpsons” came out as proof that, once again, they had “predicted shocking news.”

In “The Simpsons” movie, which was released in 2007, animated Tom Hanks, while advertising a “New Grand Canyon,” claimed the “US government had lost its credibility, so it’s borrowing some of mine”. Then he stated: “This is Tom Hanks”, saying “if you see me in person, please, leave me be”.

Not only did the Simpsons predict the outbreak of the virus, but they also offered a solution in the form of a huge dome once erected by the Environmental Protection Agency.

By the way, this cartoon series has so far predicted several major events – from the election of President Trump, the altercation with the voting machine in the US, and the Ebola crisis, which lasted from 2014 to 2016.