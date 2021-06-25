Shazam 2: Everything We Know About The Fury Of The Gods

When Shazam! came out in 2019, everyone was thrilled with the new superhero. The mix of humor and action is perfectly incorporated into this film about the growing up of young Billy Batson (Asher Angel) who learns about his superpowers as Shazam.

Like his predecessors, this superhero fights evil and of course wins, but what is different is the age of this superhero. Namely, although this superhero looks like a grown man, there is still a boy in his soul who wants to know everything about his origin, fleeing from foster families, until he comes to a special one, which will teach him about love and unity.

The film has got its sequel and fans can’t wait to return to the cinemas to watch a new release called Shazam 2: Fury of the Gods. What fans can expect in the sequel, when exactly it comes out, who is directing it and other things you need to know about the sequel, you can read further in the text.

When is Shazam 2 coming out?

Don’t know how long we can keep the new suits from leaking so here’s a pic I took the other day pic.twitter.com/41wStJ6oe2 — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) June 21, 2021

The second part of the film was announced a week after the premiere of Shazam! 2019, but at the time it was not known exactly when he might come out. While many hoped it wouldn’t take long to continue, the corona virus pandemic postponed filming and the film had just begun production. The film was supposed to be released on April 1, 2022, and was supposed to start shooting in the summer of 2021. In the end, however, it was decided that the film would be released on June 2, 2023.

Who directs the sequel?

David F. Sandberg was regained the confidence to regime the film Shazam. After many achievements such as the horror film Extinguished Lights, Annabelle: Creation and Shazam !, David is considered one of the directors whose career has flourished in recent years.

The screenwriter is Henry Gaiden again, so we believe that this sequel will be exciting and humorous.

Who are the actors?

Shazam: Fury Of The Gods setinden Helen Mirren ve Zachary Levi. pic.twitter.com/TZCuuCyfZc — Millennium Balkon 🚀 (@BalkonMillenium) June 22, 2021

As we find out, the same cast of actors is returning to the big screens in Shazam2. Zachary Levi as Shazam Asher Angel as Billy Batson, Jack Dylan Grazer, Adam Brody as Freddy Freeman, Faithe Herman and Meagan Good as Darla Dudley, Grace Fulton as Mary Bromfield, Ian Chen and Ross Butler as Eugene Choi, Jovan Armand and DJ Cotrona as Pedro Pena, along with Martha Milans and Cooper Andrews, remain a harmonious family. On the other hand on the side of the villains we have Mark Strong as Dr. Sivana and Helen Mirren as Hespera. Some new actors have not yet been confirmed, although there have been rumors that Dwayne Johnson will join the team.

Movie plot

The plot of the film has not been confirmed yet, but we believe that the fantastic sister will have a lot of work to do, but also that she will entertain us with her humor. We can’t wait to see what the new Shazam has to offer, but until then, you can enjoy again watching Shazam!