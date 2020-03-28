Fans Are Furious With Kim for Her Latest Business Idea

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian, 39, is in the center of another controversy, this time for her unthoughtful business stunt that originally aimed to help people.

In an effort to donate fund to a nonprofit organization by the name of Baby2Baby who help poor children in Los Angeles, she plans to donate 20% from every order of her “Skims” line.

What made her fans furious is the fact she has so much money that she should just donate, without trying to make the customers buy more of her products and then keeping 80% for herself.

Today @skims will be restocking our most-loved Cotton collection and donating 20% of the drops profits to @Baby2baby’s COVID-19 Emergency Response Program to support their mission to provide basic essentials to children and families in need. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 23, 2020

Kim lives in Los Angeles in an enormous mansion with 8 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. Because of this, her idea to help the poorest babies and kids in her own city by doing this really seems irresponsible and tasteless.

The customers would have to buy more than usual so that they could help in these dire times, while a member of a billionaire family gets most of their money. She alone has a net worth of more than $350 million, so she should follow the lead of many other celebrities and donate without having something to gain from it.

The fans stormed to the comment section of her posts expressing their dissatisfaction with Kim’s controversial decision, which makes it look like she wants to profit from the COVID-19 pandemic.